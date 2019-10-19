WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.297 has now been released, and it brings along a new Light Splash Screen feature for users. Splash Screen is essentially a new page that shows up initially when the app loads for the first time, with the WhatsApp logo plastered on a white background. This new launch screen feature has been spotted in the latest Android beta, after being spotted in the Business beta a few days ago. The latest Android beta update also suggests that a Dark Splash Screen feature is also in the making, but it might not show up for now.

Tracker WABetaInfo has broken down the latest beta 2.19.297 update, and has confirmed that the new Splash Screen feature is showing up for Android beta users. You can get this version by enlisting in the WhatsApp Google Play beta programme, or sideload it via APKMirror. The tracker claims that this feature was first spotted in WhatsApp Business beta for iOS 2.19.110.21, and has now been spotted in this Android beta as well. He also spotted the Dark Splash Screen feature under development, but it hasn't been enabled for beta users yet. This is part of the Dark mode development that the tracker says will arrive soon.

The tracker, however notes, “Some users might get the Dark Splash Screen, even if the Dark Theme is not enabled. It's a bug that also makes the bubbles dark, sometimes.” Dark Mode hasn't been made available yet, and there's no release timeframe known for it either. However, it has been spotted to be under development in varied beta releases.

Separately, the WhatsApp tracker claims that the Android 2.19.297 beta update also brings support for the ‘Payments' feature to Indonesia. It says that currently, only the wallet feature will be supported.

WhatsApp is also reported to be working on a self-destructing messages feature that lets you erase messages on their own, after a set period of time. The disappearing messages feature will be released as a part of the future WhatsApp update.