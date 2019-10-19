Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Splash Screen Feature Spotted in Latest Android Beta: Here's How to Get It

WhatsApp Splash Screen Feature Spotted in Latest Android Beta: Here's How to Get It

WhatsApp's latest Android beta update also suggests that a Dark Splash Screen feature is also in the making, but it is still under development.

By | Updated: 19 October 2019 14:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Splash Screen Feature Spotted in Latest Android Beta: Here's How to Get It

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp Android beta update suggests Dark Mode feature is incoming

Highlights
  • The latest beta update bumps version to 2.19.297
  • Splash Screen will show up when you open the app
  • Dark Splash Screen is also under development

WhatsApp for Android beta 2.19.297 has now been released, and it brings along a new Light Splash Screen feature for users. Splash Screen is essentially a new page that shows up initially when the app loads for the first time, with the WhatsApp logo plastered on a white background. This new launch screen feature has been spotted in the latest Android beta, after being spotted in the Business beta a few days ago. The latest Android beta update also suggests that a Dark Splash Screen feature is also in the making, but it might not show up for now.

Tracker WABetaInfo has broken down the latest beta 2.19.297 update, and has confirmed that the new Splash Screen feature is showing up for Android beta users. You can get this version by enlisting in the WhatsApp Google Play beta programme, or sideload it via APKMirror. The tracker claims that this feature was first spotted in WhatsApp Business beta for iOS 2.19.110.21, and has now been spotted in this Android beta as well. He also spotted the Dark Splash Screen feature under development, but it hasn't been enabled for beta users yet. This is part of the Dark mode development that the tracker says will arrive soon.

The tracker, however notes, “Some users might get the Dark Splash Screen, even if the Dark Theme is not enabled. It's a bug that also makes the bubbles dark, sometimes.” Dark Mode hasn't been made available yet, and there's no release timeframe known for it either. However, it has been spotted to be under development in varied beta releases.

Separately, the WhatsApp tracker claims that the Android 2.19.297 beta update also brings support for the ‘Payments' feature to Indonesia. It says that currently, only the wallet feature will be supported.

WhatsApp is also reported to be working on a self-destructing messages feature that lets you erase messages on their own, after a set period of time. The disappearing messages feature will be released as a part of the future WhatsApp update.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Android Beta
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka Event Now Live, Call of Duty: Mobile Announces First Halloween Event
Honor Smartphones
WhatsApp Splash Screen Feature Spotted in Latest Android Beta: Here's How to Get It
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ISRO Releases Chandrayaan-2's First Illuminated Image of the Lunar Surface
  2. Is Realme XT the Reason Behind Redmi Note 8 Pro’s Killer Pricing?
  3. WhatsApp Splash Screen Feature Spotted: Here's How to Get It
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Starts Tomorrow: Smartphone Deals Revealed
  5. Vivo Y11 (2019) With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Nokia 110 (2019) Feature Phone Launched in India
  7. Mi TV Range's IR Remote and Bluetooth Remote Now Sold Separately
  8. MIUI 11 Global ROM Release Schedule Revealed for India, Features Detailed
  9. Amazon, Flipkart Diwali Special Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  10. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook No Longer Among Top 10 Best Brands Globally: Interbrand
  2. Apple Slammed by US Lawmakers for 'Censorship' of Apps at China's Behest
  3. Tata Sky HD, SD Set-Top Box Price in India Cut Again, Now Starts at Rs. 1,099
  4. Amazon Great Indian Festival Diwali Special Sale Starts Monday: Mobile, Electronics Offers Revealed
  5. WhatsApp Splash Screen Feature Spotted in Latest Android Beta: Here's How to Get It
  6. PUBG Mobile Diwali Dhamaka Event Now Live, Call of Duty: Mobile Announces First Halloween Event
  7. Facebook Oversight Board Results to Be Public, Executive Says
  8. Google Affiliate Wing Begins Drone Deliveries in Virginia Town
  9. Oracle Co-CEO Mark Hurd Dies at 62
  10. NASA Astronauts Conduct First All-Women Space Walk
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.