Technology News
loading

WhatsApp Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature: Report

The disappearing messages feature will be released as a part of the future WhatsApp update.

By | Updated: 3 October 2019 13:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature: Report

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is testing disappearing messages feature
  • These messages will self-destruct after a period of time
  • Users will be able to mark the chat as "disappeared"

WhatsApp is testing a new feature to give its users an ability to send disappearing messages. These messages will self-destruct after a set period of time. The traces of this feature were spotted in the recently released public beta version of WhatsApp for Android - dubbed as v2.19.275. It is currently said to be in development and is not available for public usage, even as a part of the beta version.

According to known WhatsApp tipster, WABetaInfo, the Facebook-owned platform is actively working on the feature and it will be released “bug-free” as a part of a future WhatsApp update.

"As the name suggests, any message eligible to be 'disappeared', will be automatically deleted from the chat!" said the website

When the chat is marked as "disappeared," all messages will be automatically removed after a certain interval.

The user will be able to mark the chat as "disappeared" enabling the option "Disappearing messages", in Group Info.

It's one of the most popular features on highly-encrypted chat platform Telegram.

Disappearing Messages feature would be useful for those who share sensitive information on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp had last month rolled out a feature for Android users to let them share their status stories directly on Facebook Story and other apps. Just like Instagram, WhatsApp's status Stories let users post images, text and videos on your profile that disappear after 24 hours.

WhatsApp didn't make an official announcement yet but several users reported this on Twitter.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp
Instagram Rolls Out 'Restrict' Feature to Restrain Bullies
Drive: Netflix Sets November Release Date, Song ‘Makhna’ Out
Honor Smartphones
WhatsApp Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Showcases Surface Duo With Two 5.6-Inch Screens, Android
  2. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch May Be in Mid-October
  3. Samsung Galaxy M30s Review
  4. NASA InSight Mars Lander Captures Marsquakes, Other Martian Sounds
  5. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  6. Realme X2 Pro Specifications Include Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 65W Fast Charging
  7. WhatsApp Is Reportedly Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature
  8. 55-inch 4K HDR TV Available at Rs. 5,555 via Amazon Today
  9. Redmi Phones for Rs. 99, Budget Phones for Re. 1 Offered in Paytm Sale
  10. Flipkart and Amazon Festive Sales: The Best Offers on Mobile Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4 Leak Videos Show Motion Sense Gestures in Action, Dual Exposure Feature Tipped
  2. Drive: Netflix Sets November Release Date, Song ‘Makhna’ Out
  3. WhatsApp Working on Self-Destructing Messages Feature: Report
  4. iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro Users Can Experience Deep Fusion Through iOS 13.2 Beta
  5. Instagram Rolls Out 'Restrict' Feature to Restrain Bullies
  6. Windows 10X OS for Dual-Screen Devices Announced, Releases in 2020: Key Features
  7. NASA InSight Mars Lander Captures Marsquakes, Other Martian Sounds
  8. Joker, New DC Movie, Out Now in India in IMAX and 2D
  9. Huawei Phones Lose Bootleg Access to Google Apps
  10. Spider-Man: Far From Home Now Available on HD, 3D, 4K Blu-ray in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.