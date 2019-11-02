Technology News
  WhatsApp Said to Have Shared 'Technical Jargon' With Government, Didn't Mention Pegasus

WhatsApp Said to Have Shared 'Technical Jargon' With Government, Didn't Mention Pegasus

A screenshot of the information shared with CERT-IN by WhatsApp was circulated by government sources.

By | Updated: 2 November 2019 10:13 IST
WhatsApp Said to Have Shared 'Technical Jargon' With Government, Didn't Mention Pegasus

The information shared by WhatsApp was reportedly only about a technical vulnerability

Highlights
  • WhatsApp officials could have revealed the details of breach sooner
  • WhatsApp has been alleged of forcing countries against traceability
  • US, UK and Australia have also raised pitch for traceability after India

Soon after tech giant WhatsApp got into a face off with the Indian government claiming its officials met the Indian government in the last five months, government sources say the information provided was "pure technical jargon".

Government sources also say that WhatsApp had given information to CERT-IN, a government agency in May, but without any mention of Pegasus or the extent of the breach. It also insists, that the information shared was only about a technical vulnerability and had nothing to do with the fact that privacy of Indian users had been compromised.

To back its claim, a screenshot of the information shared with CERT-IN by WhatsApp was circulated by government sources.

Earlier, highly-placed official sources indicated a war with the messaging platform, alleging that the whole controversy may be a ploy by the messaging company to build pressure on governments to push back on their demands on traceability.

"WhatsApp officials have met Indian government in the last five months. This incident is of August.... then why did WhatsApp not inform us that time. Looking at our demand, now the US, UK and Australia have also raised pitch for traceability. So this is too much of a coincidence. This could be an attempt by WhatsApp to build pressure on countries to push back on growing global opinion for traceability using this example," a source said.

The snooping of human rights activists and journalists in India via an Israeli spyware called Pegasus has snowballed into a major political controversy. Pegasus allegedly exploited WhatsApp's video calling system with installing the spyware via giving missed calls to snoop on 1,400 select users globally, including nearly 30-40 people in India.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Pegasus, WhatsApp Snoopgate
WhatsApp Said to Have Shared 'Technical Jargon' With Government, Didn't Mention Pegasus
