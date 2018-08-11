NDTV Gadgets360.com

WhatsApp Gets a Revamped Reporting Layout on Android

, 11 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Gets a Revamped Reporting Layout on Android

WhatsApp's revamped Report tab is now rolling out to beta users on Android.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp is now rolling out the latest beta version on Android
  • The new Report tab lets you retain chat history
  • It might get modifications in the stable build

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is now rolling out the latest beta version 2.18.246 on WhatsApp for Android, which comes with a new and revamped layout for the Report feature that is available for both individual and group chats. As part of this revamp, a new alert box will appear that will prompt the user to block the individual contact or exit a particular group - apart from deleting messages in the conversation. With the update, you will now be able to retain the chat history for these reported groups and chats, which was not previously possible.

This development was first reported by WABetaInfo and we have been able to independently verify the same in the latest beta. To access the new Report feature, go into the group or individual chat that you wish to report. In the case of individuals, Click on the three dots menu and select View contact. Scroll down and click on Report. In groups on WhatsApp, click on the three-dotted menu on the top right, click on View group info, and select Report.

whatsapp invidual reporting layout 1 WhatsApp

Notably, Gadgets 360 spotted that users can only report individual conversations that have been received from saved contacts. Chats from senders that are not in Contacts only reveals the Block option. You can also check the feature for yourself by enrolling in the WhatsApp beta programme on Google Play or side-loading the APK from APK Mirror.

This move appears to be an attempt by WhatsApp to provide flexible options to the user to choose between deleting and retaining chats for users that have been reported on the platform. Considering the fact that this is not part of a stable build, we could expect the feature to get a few modifications before it rolls out widely.

whatsapp group reporting layout 2 WhatsApp

Earlier this month, WhatsApp was spotted testing picture-in-picture video mode that will work for Instagram and YouTube. It will show small previews of videos from both these platforms without interrupting your chat.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp
Xiaomi Suspends MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM 8.8.9 Citing Bugs in Dual Apps
Vivo Nex
WhatsApp Gets a Revamped Reporting Layout on Android
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Amazon Freedom Sale
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2 Review
  2. Palm Phone Codenamed 'Pepito' Leaked, Tipping Specifications
  3. Xiaomi Mi A2 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro
  4. Flipkart Sale Continues: The Best Flipkart Big Freedom Sale Deals Still Available
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders Open
  6. iPhone X Available With Rs. 10,000 Cashback, and More via Paytm Mall
  7. Xiaomi Poco Sub-Brand Teased, Pocophone India Launch Hinted At
  8. WhatsApp Gets a Revamped Reporting Layout on Android
  9. Jio Phone Supporting WhatsApp, YouTube From August 15
  10. Redmi Note 5 Pro Goes on Sale via Flipkart, Mi.com in Big Freedom Sale
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.