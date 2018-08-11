WhatsApp Gets a Revamped Reporting Layout on Android

Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is now rolling out the latest beta version 2.18.246 on WhatsApp for Android, which comes with a new and revamped layout for the Report feature that is available for both individual and group chats. As part of this revamp, a new alert box will appear that will prompt the user to block the individual contact or exit a particular group - apart from deleting messages in the conversation. With the update, you will now be able to retain the chat history for these reported groups and chats, which was not previously possible.

This development was first reported by WABetaInfo and we have been able to independently verify the same in the latest beta. To access the new Report feature, go into the group or individual chat that you wish to report. In the case of individuals, Click on the three dots menu and select View contact. Scroll down and click on Report. In groups on WhatsApp, click on the three-dotted menu on the top right, click on View group info, and select Report.

Notably, Gadgets 360 spotted that users can only report individual conversations that have been received from saved contacts. Chats from senders that are not in Contacts only reveals the Block option. You can also check the feature for yourself by enrolling in the WhatsApp beta programme on Google Play or side-loading the APK from APK Mirror.

This move appears to be an attempt by WhatsApp to provide flexible options to the user to choose between deleting and retaining chats for users that have been reported on the platform. Considering the fact that this is not part of a stable build, we could expect the feature to get a few modifications before it rolls out widely.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp was spotted testing picture-in-picture video mode that will work for Instagram and YouTube. It will show small previews of videos from both these platforms without interrupting your chat.