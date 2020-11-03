Technology News
WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Redesigned Storage Management Tool to Delete Junk Messages

WhatsApp users can access the redesigned storage management tool by going in Settings > Storage and data > Manage storage.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 November 2020 15:06 IST
WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Redesigned Storage Management Tool to Delete Junk Messages

WhatsApp is rolling out the redesigned storage management tool for its users worldwide

Highlights
  • WhatsApp was initially spotted working on the new experience in August
  • The redesigned storage management tool shows WhatsApp Media consumption
  • WhatsApp also lets you easily delete the files forwarded many times

WhatsApp is rolling out a redesigned storage management tool to remove junk messages. This tool was spotted online earlier this year. The new storage management tool helps WhatsApp users easily identify, review, and bulk delete content to free up storage capacity on their phones. The tool also makes it easier to spot and delete unnecessary files that were forwarded or shared multiple times using the instant messaging app. The redesigned storage management tool rolling out for WhatsApp users worldwide this week will also offer various cleanup suggestions.

How to use WhatsApp storage management tool

Once the tool is rolled out to your phone, you can access the redesigned storage management tool by going in Settings > Storage and data > Manage storage on WhatsApp.

Previously, WhatsApp was listing only chats under the ‘Storage Usage' section through which users could free up some space on their phones. The new change, however, revamps that experience by providing an all-new interface with a dedicated bar to show how much storage is being consumed by WhatsApp media content, alongside other apps. There is also a dedicated option to view media files that are forwarded many times through the app. This helps to easily spot and clean up unnecessary forwarded files.

The redesigned storage management tool also lists files that are larger than 5MB in size. Further, you'll get the ability to sort files by size and preview them before deleting. The redesigning retains the existing chats list from where you can spot the threads that are consuming more storage.

Additionally, WhatsApp has provided a way to notify users directly through a message on top of their chats when their storage space is almost full. Users can tap that message to quickly access the redesigned storage management tool.

Initial signs of the redesigned storage management tool were seen in June when WhatsApp was spotted adding specific options to delete large files as well as forwarded content. However, the Facebook-owned company was seen adding further updates to the ‘Storage Usage' section in August. The redesigned storage management tool also reached WhatsApp beta for final testing in late September.

Since WhatsApp isn't limited to high-end or mid-range smartphones with more storage and is being used on even entry-level devices, the new update is likely to help resolve storage issues for the masses. It may also help the app retain its userbase as some users often complain that it results in performance issues on their phones — chiefly impacting their phones' internal storage.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Redesigned Storage Management Tool to Delete Junk Messages
