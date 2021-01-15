Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Working On New Read Later Feature to Replace Archived Chats: All the Details

WhatsApp Working On New Read Later Feature to Replace Archived Chats: All the Details

WhatsApp for Android beta v2.21.2.2 has instances of the Read Later feature being in the pipeline.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 15 January 2021 11:07 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Working On New Read Later Feature to Replace Archived Chats: All the Details

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp Read Later feature is still under development

Highlights
  • WhatsApp will keep chats muted even when new messages arrive
  • Users can bring all chats back out of Read Later with a single switch
  • There is no clarity on when this feature will roll out for all users

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a Read Later feature, that is essentially a rejig of what Archived Chats is right now. Read Later, as the name suggests, will keep all chats added to this list muted, and new message notifications for these chats won't be offered to reduce frequent interruptions. Essentially, users can put all those groups and individuals that aren't important to them in this Read Later section to have a less cluttered and organised main chat screen on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo reported about the new Read Later feature. Improvements to this feature were spotted in Whatsapp Android beta. The new WhatsApp for Android beta v2.21.2.2 has instances of the Read Later feature being in the pipeline. In November, WhatsApp for iOS beta v2.20.130.16 also had mentions of this feature. Of course, it is under development and you won't be able to see it even if you install the latest beta. WhatsApp should introduce it to beta users once the feature is ready for testing, before making it available to all commercial users.

WABetaInfo says that Read Later will sit exactly in the same position as Archived Chats, on top of the chat list. Tapping on the button will offer an introductory banner that explains what it is about, “To reduce interruptions, chats with new messages stay here and you won't get any notifications.” The tracker notes that WhatsApp is working on improving this function, and the latest update brings a persistent message that will be plastered at the top of the Read Later for users to be aware what its functionality is. The message reads, “All chats are muted to reduce interruptions.”

User can reportedly easily turn off Read Later with just a toggle in Chat Settings. With this one switch, all chats that have been kept in Read Later will move to the main chat section. There is no clarity on when this feature will be available to all users.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Read Later
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Chris Evans to Return as Captain America? ‘News to Me,’ Evans Says

Related Stories

WhatsApp Working On New Read Later Feature to Replace Archived Chats: All the Details
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 'India Won’t Have Its Own Messenger' Hike CEO Says
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Its Cheapest 5G Smartphone Yet, Launched
  4. Facebook, WhatsApp, TikTok Top List of Most Popular Apps of 2020: App Annie
  5. OnePlus 9 Lite Tipped to Debut With Snapdragon 865 SoC in India
  6. Star Wars Open-World Game Announced by Ubisoft, Lucasfilm Games
  7. WhatsApp’s Upcoming Read Later Feature Reported to Replace Archived Chats
  8. If You Build for India, You Build For World: Signal Co-Founder To NDTV
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Kicks Off on January 20
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earphones With ANC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Tom & Jerry Release Date in India Set for February 19, a Week Before the US
  2. Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro True Wireless Earphones With Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation Launched: Price in India, Specifications, Features
  3. Samsung Galaxy SmartTag, Galaxy SmartTag+ Trackers Launched - Help You Find Lost Things
  4. Samsung Says S Pen Coming to More Phones, Chargers Won't Be Bundled in Future Models
  5. WhatsApp Working On New Read Later Feature to Replace Archived Chats: All the Details
  6. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Aims to Fly First Space Passengers by April: Report
  7. Chris Evans to Return as Captain America? ‘News to Me,’ Evans Says
  8. NASA InSight Mars Digger Bites the Dust After Two Years on Red Planet
  9. Amazon Faces Class-Action Lawsuit Over Inflated Ebook Pricing
  10. Nokia Partners With Google to Build Cloud-Based 5G Network
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com