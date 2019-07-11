Technology News
  WhatsApp Said to Bring 'Quick Edit Media Shortcut' for Media Files You Send, Receive in Chats, Groups

WhatsApp Said to Bring 'Quick Edit Media Shortcut' for Media Files You Send, Receive in Chats, Groups

The new feature won't replace the existing media editing feature that you use to edit photos before sending them over WhatsApp.

11 July 2019
WhatsApp Said to Bring 'Quick Edit Media Shortcut' for Media Files You Send, Receive in Chats, Groups

WhatsApp is reportedly adding 'Quick Edit Media Shortcut' feature to both Android and iPhone versions

Highlights
  • Screenshots highlighting the new feature have been posted online
  • The feature is said to bring an Edit button for quick editing
  • WhatsApp hasn't yet publicly revealed the spotted feature

WhatsApp is adding a 'Quick Edit Media Shortcut' feature that will allow you to quickly edit media files you have sent or received on the instant messaging app, according to a report. The new feature is said to be in the pipeline for both Android and iOS platforms. However, a concrete release date of the development is yet to be revealed. WhatsApp earlier this month was spotted adding a 'QR Code Shortcut' to enable easy scanning and sharing of QR codes.

Beta tracking site for WhatsApp WABetaInfo reports that the Quick Edit Media Shortcut will provide editing of media files you have sent or received in an individual WhatsApp chat or a group conversation. Some screenshots have also been provided to showcase the presence of the feature that is yet to be available publicly.

As per the screenshots, a button called Edit will be available next to the share and favourite buttons on the WhatsApp for iPhone and WhatsApp for Android once you tap the media file you've sent or received on the app.

The dedicated button will bring the editing window to enable quick editing of the media content. Through this process, WhatsApp would reduce the steps that are currently required to edit a media file that you've sent or received in a chat or a group conversation.

whatsapp quick media edit shortcut android iphone wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android and iPhone both have been spotted getting the 'Quick Edit Media Shortcut' feature
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WhatsApp at present doesn't provide a native option to edit a media file that has been sent or received in chats and groups. However, you can download the media file first and then use the original media editing feature that is meant for tweaking the photos you send over WhatsApp.

Notably, the Quick Media Edit Shortcut won't replace the existing media editing feature that is available only for the images that you're set to send using WhatsApp. The new addition is also not likely to bring any new editing features. The leaked screenshots suggest that users will continue to have usual controls to crop, add text, and draw doodles.

WABetaInfo claims that while the new feature isn't available yet, it will be a part of future WhatsApp for Android and iPhone versions.

The new change reported just days after WhatsApp spotted developing a 'QR Code Shortcut' for easy scanning and sharing of QR codes. The WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.189 was found to include the evidence for the shortcut.

Comments

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iPhone, WhatsApp
WhatsApp Said to Bring 'Quick Edit Media Shortcut' for Media Files You Send, Receive in Chats, Groups
