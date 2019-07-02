WhatsApp for Android has been spotted featuring a dedicated "QR Code shortcut". The new development is reportedly a part of a WhatsApp beta release for Android. In May, WhatsApp was reported to include a QR code button that will enable users to add their contacts using QR codes. The feature was first reported back in November last year and is yet to be made available even for the beta testers. Other apps, including LinkedIn and Instagram, already offer a similar QR code-based experience.

According to a tweet posted by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.189 has included the references for a QR Code shortcut. A screenshot purportedly showing a QR Code shortcut has also been provided.

The screenshot suggests that WhatsApp users would be able to scan and share QR codes by tapping the dedicated shortcut. It is said that the feature will be enabled in the future, though it isn't visible on the latest WhatsApp beta release.

As mentioned, WhatsApp was originally spotted testing a 'Share Contact Info via QR' feature to offer the ability to share your contact information via a QR code back in November last year. The QR code button to let users share their profiles and add contacts using QR codes was also rumoured in May. The button was said to be a part of the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.151. It hasn't yet visible to the public, though.

The WhatsApp beta version 2.19.151 was also spotted having the ability to let users share their Status as a Facebook Story. It would enable WhatsApp users to share their status updates on Facebook.

