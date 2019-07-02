Technology News
  • WhatsApp Spotted Adding a 'QR Code Shortcut' for Easy Scanning, Sharing of QR Codes

WhatsApp Spotted Adding a 'QR Code Shortcut' for Easy Scanning, Sharing of QR Codes

WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.189 is said to include evidence for the QR Code shortcut.

By | Updated: 2 July 2019 12:57 IST
WhatsApp was previously spotted with a QR code button for easily adding new contacts via QR code

Highlights
  • WhatsApp hasn't confirmed the QR code integration
  • The feature isn't visible for end users
  • However, it is said to be enabled in the future

WhatsApp for Android has been spotted featuring a dedicated "QR Code shortcut". The new development is reportedly a part of a WhatsApp beta release for Android. In May, WhatsApp was reported to include a QR code button that will enable users to add their contacts using QR codes. The feature was first reported back in November last year and is yet to be made available even for the beta testers. Other apps, including LinkedIn and Instagram, already offer a similar QR code-based experience.

According to a tweet posted by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.189 has included the references for a QR Code shortcut. A screenshot purportedly showing a QR Code shortcut has also been provided.

The screenshot suggests that WhatsApp users would be able to scan and share QR codes by tapping the dedicated shortcut. It is said that the feature will be enabled in the future, though it isn't visible on the latest WhatsApp beta release.

qr code shortcut whatsapp twitter wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp beta for Android version reportedly includes the "QR Code shortcut"
Photo Credit: Twitter/ WABetaInfo

 

As mentioned, WhatsApp was originally spotted testing a 'Share Contact Info via QR' feature to offer the ability to share your contact information via a QR code back in November last year. The QR code button to let users share their profiles and add contacts using QR codes was also rumoured in May. The button was said to be a part of the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.19.151. It hasn't yet visible to the public, though.

The WhatsApp beta version 2.19.151 was also spotted having the ability to let users share their Status as a Facebook Story. It would enable WhatsApp users to share their status updates on Facebook.

We discussed what WhatsApp absolutely needs to do in 2019, on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

