WhatsApp Says Still Discussing Data Collection Update in Turkey

WhatsApp privacy policy update that would allow its parent company Facebook to collect user data would not be issued, says Turkey’s Competition Board.

By Reuters | Updated: 22 May 2021 11:02 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp updated its terms of service in January to let Facebook and its subsidiaries collect user data

  • WhatsApp said it's discussing the rollout of an update in Turkey
  • Turkey's Competition Board, however, said the update wouldn't be issued
  • WhatsApp's move had caused many to migrate to other messaging apps

The messaging app WhatsApp said on Friday it was still discussing the rollout of an update in Turkey, despite a statement from Turkey's Competition Board saying the update would not be issued.

WhatsApp updated its terms of service in January, saying it was reserving the right of its owner Facebook and its subsidiaries to collect user data such as phone numbers and locations. This triggered a backlash in Turkey and a probe by the Competition Board.

"It is not the case that we no longer intend to roll out the update in Turkey. We continue to discuss next steps with the relevant authorities and we remain fully committed to delivering secure and private communications for everyone," WhatsApp said.

It said the update did not expand its ability to share data with Facebook or affect the privacy of personal messages with friends or family.

"We continue to roll out our update gradually around the world and the majority of people who have received it have accepted," WhatsApp added.

Earlier on Friday, the Competition Board had said WhatsApp had informed it that the update in question involving data sharing would not be imposed on any users in Turkey, including those who already approved it.

WhatsApp's move had caused many to migrate to other messaging apps such as Turkey's domestic BiP, a unit of Turkcell, or Signal or Telegram.

Turkey's government has imposed new restrictions and fines on social media companies since a law was passed in July that it says bolsters local oversight of the foreign firms. Critics say the law stifles dissent from Turks who have moved to online platforms since the government tightened its grip on mainstream media.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Facebook, Turkey Competition Board
Bitcoin Price Falls Further As China Cracks Down on Cryptocurrency Mining, Trading

