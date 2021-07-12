Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update That Gives Facebook User Data Access Criticsed by Europe Consumer Organisation

WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update That Gives Facebook User Data Access Criticsed by Europe Consumer Organisation

"WhatsApp has failed to explain in plain and intelligible language the nature of the changes,” the European Consumer Organisation said.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 July 2021 14:41 IST
WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update That Gives Facebook User Data Access Criticsed by Europe Consumer Organisation

WhatsApp in January introduced a privacy policy which allows it to share some data with Facebook

Highlights
  • WhatsApp said the changes permit users to message with businesses
  • European Consumer Organisation and eight of its members criticised change
  • WhatsApp was unfairly pressuring users to accept its new policies

Facebook's WhatsApp on Monday faced a barrage of complaints by the European Consumer Organisation and others over a privacy policy update, which has prompted a global outcry and led some users to switch to rival apps Telegram and Signal.

WhatsApp in January introduced a privacy policy which allows it to share some data with Facebook and other group firms.

It said the changes permit users to message with businesses and would not affect personal conversations.

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and eight of its members criticised the changes and filed complaints with the European Commission and the European network of consumer authorities, saying WhatsApp was unfairly pressuring users to accept its new policies.

"The content of these notifications, their nature, timing and recurrence put an undue pressure on users and impair their freedom of choice. As such, they are a breach of the EU Directive on Unfair Commercial Practices," the groups said in a joint statement.

"WhatsApp has failed to explain in plain and intelligible language the nature of the changes... This ambiguity amounts to a breach of EU consumer law which obliges companies to use clear and transparent contract terms and commercial communications," they said.

The groups urged the European network of consumer authorities and EU data protection authorities to work together to address these privacy and consumer rights concerns.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What is the best phone to buy right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Facebook
Cyberpunk 2077 Tops PS4 Downloads in 10 Days of Its Sony Store Return

Related Stories

WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update That Gives Facebook User Data Access Criticsed by Europe Consumer Organisation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 1 India Price Has Been Officially Confirmed
  2. Samsung Entire Lineup Due at August's Galaxy Unpacked Launch Event Leaked
  3. Redmi Note 10T 5G Set to Launch in India on July 20
  4. Watch: The Witcher Season 2 Teaser Trailer Out Now
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 5G Set to Launch in India on July 22, Amazon Reveals
  6. OnePlus Buds Pro to Launch in India on July 22 Alongside OnePlus Nord 2 5G
  7. Vivo V21 Pro, Vivo Y72 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of Expected Launch
  8. Elon Musk Prefers Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic Over Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin
  9. You Can Review OnePlus Buds Pro, Nord 2 5G: Here’s How to Participate
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Web Getting Updated With ‘View Once’ Feature for Photos, Videos: Report
  2. Mi 67W SonicCharge 3.0 Charger Combo With Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 Support Launched in India
  3. Nothing Ear 1 India Price Announced at Rs. 5,999, Ahead of July 27 Launch
  4. 5G rollout: Juhi Chawla's Plea Over Case Dismissal Deferred Till July 29 by Delhi High Court
  5. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Update That Gives Facebook User Data Access Criticsed by Europe Consumer Organisation
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 Tops PS4 Downloads in 10 Days of Its Sony Store Return
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India July Update Brings Mission Ignition Mode, New Weapons, Changes in Raking System
  8. Flipkart Owned by Walmart Raises $3.6 Billion, SoftBank Returns as Investor
  9. OnePlus Nord OxygenOS 11.1.4.4 Update Rolling Out in India to Improve Battery Life, Fix Delayed Notifications
  10. Nokia BH-805 Noise Cancelling TWS Earbuds With Up to 20-Hour Battery Life Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com