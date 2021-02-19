Technology News
WhatsApp to Move Ahead With Privacy Update Despite Backlash, Will Display Banner With Additional Information

WhatsApp laid out fresh terms in January, aimed at increasing business transactions on the platform.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 February 2021 10:14 IST
WhatsApp to Move Ahead With Privacy Update Despite Backlash, Will Display Banner With Additional Information

WhatsApp moved to delay the new policy launch to May from February and sought to clarify the update

Highlights
  • The policy update would allow owner Facebook collect user data
  • The data collected includes users' phone number and location
  • WhatsApp said it will start reminding users to review and accept updates

Facebook's WhatsApp said on Thursday it will go ahead with its controversial privacy policy update but will allow users to read it at "their own pace" and will also display a banner providing additional information.

The messaging platform laid out fresh terms in January, aimed at increasing business transactions on the platform.

The policy update would allow owner Facebook and its subsidiaries collect user data, including their phone number and location, which sparked a global outcry and a rush of new users to competitors Telegram and Signal, among others.

WhatsApp then moved to delay the new policy launch to May from February and sought to clarify the update was focused on allowing users to message with businesses and would not affect personal conversations, which will continue to have end-to-end encryption.

In its latest blog post, WhatsApp said it will start reminding users to review and accept updates to keep using the messaging platform.

"We've also included more information to try and address concerns we're hearing," it added.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

