WhatsApp Privacy Policy, Terms of Service Update Makes Facebook Data Sharing Mandatory

WhatsApp users will be required to either accept the updated privacy policy and terms of service or lose their access to the app from February 8, 2021.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 6 January 2021 11:39 IST
WhatsApp Privacy Policy, Terms of Service Update Makes Facebook Data Sharing Mandatory

WhatsApp has informed users about the updated privacy policy and terms of service through in-app notice

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has brought new sections to its privacy policy
  • The messaging app has also included specific business interaction details
  • WhatsApp was earlier spotted bringing new changes to its terms

WhatsApp has updated its privacy policy and terms of service to better integrate with other products and services offered by Facebook. Unlike the release of a new feature or an update that adds new functionality, the instant messaging app has brought the change almost silently earlier this week. It has, however, informed Android and iPhone users through an app notice that emerged on Tuesday. The notice provides a glimpse of the changes WhatsApp has brought to its privacy policy and terms of service. Users have also been provided an option to agree to the update directly from the full-screen notice.

In terms of changes, WhatsApp's updated privacy policy and terms of service provide additional information on how the app collects and handles user data. There are new sections including Transactions and Payments Data as well as Location Information to provide details on precise data collection by the app. WhatsApp has also included specific information on business interactions taking place through its messaging app.

whatsapp privacy policy update notice android iphone gadgets 360 WhatsApp

WhatsApp is informing Android and iPhone users about its updated privacy policy and terms

 

The most notable changes that exist on both updated privacy policy and terms of service are around how WhatsApp shares information with Facebook and its subsidiaries.

“The information we share with the other Facebook Companies includes your account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, service-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) when using our Services, mobile device information, your IP address, and may include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section entitled ‘Information We Collect' or obtained upon notice to you or based on your consent,” WhatsApp noted in a dedicated FAQ section detailing the information it shares with Facebook's companies.

Prior to the latest update, existing users were provided with the option to choose not to have their WhatsApp account information shared with Facebook. This, however, seems to be not the case this time.

The updated privacy policy and terms of service will come into force on February 8, 2021, the Facebook-owned company informed users through the notice on its app. Users will be required to accept the updates to continue using WhatsApp on their devices. This means that if a user won't accept the new changes, they will lose access to the app. The mandatory nature of the new privacy rules was initially spotted by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo in December.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

