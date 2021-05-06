Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Privacy Policy Probe: Delhi High Court Seeks CCI Stand on Appeals on Inquiry

WhatsApp Privacy Policy Probe: Delhi High Court Seeks CCI Stand on Appeals on Inquiry

A single judge court earlier said it saw no merit in the petitions of Facebook and WhatsApp to interdict the investigation directed by the CCI.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 6 May 2021 18:01 IST
WhatsApp Privacy Policy Probe: Delhi High Court Seeks CCI Stand on Appeals on Inquiry

The court had said it saw no merit in petitions of Facebook and WhatsApp to interdict the investigation

Highlights
  • CCI argued before the court that privacy policy would lead to stalking
  • WhatsApp and Facebook had challenged the CCI's March 24 order
  • CCI contended data collected would lead to creation of customer profile

The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Competition Commission of India to reply on the appeals of Facebook and WhatsApp against a single judge order dismissing their pleas against the probe CCI ordered into the instant messaging app's new privacy policy.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh issued notice to the CCI which had ordered the probe and sought its response by May 21, the next date of hearing.

The single judge on April 22 had said though it would have been "prudent" for the CCI to await the outcome of petitions in the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court against WhatsApp's new privacy policy, not doing so would not make the regulator's order "perverse" or "wanting of jurisdiction".

The court had said it saw no merit in the petitions of Facebook and WhatsApp to interdict the investigation directed by the CCI.

The CCI had contended before the single judge that it was not examining the alleged violation of individuals' privacy which was being looked into by the Supreme Court.

It had argued before the court that the new privacy policy of WhatsApp would lead to excessive data collection and "stalking" of consumers for targeted advertising to bring in more users and is therefore an alleged abuse of dominant position.

"There is no question of jurisdictional error," it had contended saying that WhatsApp and Facebook's pleas challenging its decision were "incompetent and misconceived".

WhatsApp and Facebook had challenged the CCI's March 24 order directing a probe into the new privacy policy.

CCI had also told the court that only after the investigation can it be determined whether the data collection by WhatsApp and sharing it with Facebook would amount to an anti-competitive practice or abuse of dominant position.

It had also contended that the data collected, which would include an individual's location, the kind of device used, their Internet service provider and whom they are conversing with, would lead to creation of a customer profile and preference which would be monetised by way of targeted advertising and all this amounts to "stalking".

The two social media platforms had contended that when the top court and the Delhi High Court were looking into the privacy policy, then CCI ought not to have "jumped the gun" and intervened in the issue.

They had also said that CCI's decision was an abuse of the commission's suo motu jurisdiction.

They had claimed that the CCI in the instant case had "drifted far away" from the competition aspect and was looking into privacy issues which were already being looked into by the apex court and the Delhi High Court.

In January, the CCI on its own decided to look into WhatsApp's new privacy policy on the basis of news reports regarding the same.

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, WhatsApp, CCI
Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Promo Video Leak Suggests Big Battery, Launch Expected Soon

Related Stories

WhatsApp Privacy Policy Probe: Delhi High Court Seeks CCI Stand on Appeals on Inquiry
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Is Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Releasing Today?
  2. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  3. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder
  4. Paytm App Now Lets You Find Available COVID-19 Vaccination Slots
  5. What Happens if You Try to Download Torrents on Elon Musk’s Starlink?
  6. PUBG Mobile India's New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India' Announced
  7. Mi TV P1 Series Running Android TV, 60Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  8. Moto G60 Review: Don't Go by Megapixels Alone
  9. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Tipped to Debut Soon
  10. How to Apply E-Pass for Travel During Uttar Pradesh Lockdown
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp May Start Offering Sticker Suggestions to Android, iOS Users
  2. Oppo Smart TV K9 Series With 65-Inch, 55-Inch, 43-Inch Models, HDR10+, Dolby Audio Launched
  3. Oppo Enco Air TWS Earphones, Oppo Band Vitality Edition Launched: All the details
  4. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Probe: Delhi High Court Seeks CCI Stand on Appeals on Inquiry
  5. Samsung Galaxy A82 5G Promo Video Leak Suggests Big Battery, Launch Expected Soon
  6. Aeva, the Driving Startup Founded by Former Apple Engineers, Says Its Sensor Can Detect Vehicles 500m Away
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G With Snapdragon 865 Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. NASA Honours Alan Shepard as It Celebrates 60th Anniversary of First American in Space
  9. Lenovo Laptops Can Now Turn Into Smart Displays Using Alexa’s Show Mode, but Only on Select Models
  10. OnePlus Watch Gets Always-on Display, Remote Camera Control Function With Latest Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com