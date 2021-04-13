Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Privacy Policy Probe on Competition Aspect, CCI Tells Delhi High Court

WhatsApp Privacy Policy Probe on Competition Aspect, CCI Tells Delhi High Court

CCI was defending its order directing a probe into WhatsApp's new privacy policy.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 13 April 2021 15:53 IST
WhatsApp Privacy Policy Probe on Competition Aspect, CCI Tells Delhi High Court

The CCI on its own decided to look into WhatsApp's new privacy policy on the basis of news reports

Highlights
  • WhatsApp and Facebook have challenged the CCI's March 24
  • The high court reserved its order in the matter
  • The investigation ordered was only an administrative proceeding

The new privacy policy of WhatsApp would lead to excessive data collection and "stalking" of consumers for targeted advertising to bring in more users and is therefore, an alleged abuse of dominant position, competition regulator CCI told the Delhi High Court on Tuesday. The submission was made before Justice Navin Chawla by senior advocate Aman Lekhi on behalf of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) in defence of its order directing an investigation into the new privacy policy of messaging platform WhatsApp.

The CCI was looking into the competition aspect and not the alleged violation of individuals' privacy which was being looked into by the Supreme Court, Lekhi said. "There is no question of jurisdictional error," he said and added that WhatsApp and Facebook's pleas challenging the CCI's decision were "incompetent and misconceived".

WhatsApp and Facebook, represented by senior advocates Harish Salve and Mukul Rohatgi, have challenged the CCI's March 24 order directing a probe into the new privacy policy.

The high court which reserved its order in the matter was told by Lekhi that whether the data collection by WhatsApp and sharing it with Facebook would amount to an anti-competitive practice or abuse of dominant position can be determined only after the investigation.

He argued that the data collected, which would include an individual's location, the kind of device used, their Internet service provider and whom they are conversing with, would lead to creation of a customer profile and preference which would be monetised by way of targeted advertising and all this amounts to "stalking".

He also said that the investigation ordered was only an administrative proceeding which did not have any civil consequence at this stage.

The two social media platforms have contended that when the top court and the Delhi High Court were looking into the privacy policy, then CCI ought not to have "jumped the gun" and intervened in the issue.

They contended that CCI's decision was an abuse of the commission's suo motu jurisdiction. They said the issue of the policy being unfair to consumers was being considered by the apex court and therefore, CCI ought not to have taken up the issue.

In January, the CCI on its own decided to look into WhatsApp's new privacy policy on the basis of news reports regarding the same.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Facebook
Redmi Gaming Phone Launch Date Confirmed for April, Said to Be Cost-Effective Flagship

Related Stories

WhatsApp Privacy Policy Probe on Competition Aspect, CCI Tells Delhi High Court
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Price in India Leaked, Amazon Availability Tipped
  2. Your WhatsApp Account Could Be Suspended by Anyone. Here's How
  3. PUBG Mobile Makers' New State Game Hits 10 Million Pre-Registrations
  4. Vivo V21 5G India Launch Soon Likely, Gets BIS Certification
  5. LG Wing Gets Massive Price Cut, Up for Grabs at Rs. 29,999
  6. Timex Fit Smartwatch With Telemedicine Feature Launched in India
  7. Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 Tablet Range Tipped to Include Snapdragon SoCs, May Launch in May
  8. Vivo Y20s G Launched in Philippines as Rebranded Vivo Y20G
  9. Google Shopping Mobile App to Be Shut Down, Will Only Be Available on Web
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Ramadan Stickers for Stories Launched, Created By Bahrain Illustrator Hala AlAbbasi
  2. OnePlus 9 Pro Overheating Issues Seemingly Resolved With OxygenOS 11.2.3.3 Update, Another OTA Update Coming Soon
  3. Google Play Movies & TV to Shut Down on LG, Samsung, and Other Smart TVs in June
  4. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360 Live Images Surface; Galaxy Book Go Gets Bluetooth SIG and FCC Nod
  5. WhatsApp Privacy Policy Probe on Competition Aspect, CCI Tells Delhi High Court
  6. Redmi Gaming Phone Launch Date Confirmed for April, Said to Be Cost-Effective Flagship
  7. Bizongo Data Leak Exposed Details of Customers Making Online Purchases: Researchers
  8. Bitcoin Hits Record High of $62,575
  9. Apple Event for Rumoured New iPad Pro Models May Be Scheduled for April 20, Siri Reveals
  10. Intel to Supply Self-Driving Systems to Udelv for Delivery Trucks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com