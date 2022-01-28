Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Has Until End of February to Clarify Privacy Policy Change, EU Says

WhatsApp Has Until End of February to Clarify Privacy Policy Change, EU Says

WhatsApp has been asked to clarify the policy and if it complies with EU consumer protection law.

By Reuters | Updated: 28 January 2022 11:03 IST
WhatsApp Has Until End of February to Clarify Privacy Policy Change, EU Says

WhatsApp was unfairly pressuring users to accept its new privacy policy

Highlights
  • "WhatsApp has until the end of February
  • Areas of concern include whether WhatsApp provides sufficient information
  • The Commission was concerned about the exchange of users' personal data

Facebook unit WhatsApp has been given until the end of February to explain changes to its privacy policy and whether this complies with EU consumer protection laws after complaints from consumer groups, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The European Consumer Organisation (BEUC) and eight of its members took their grievances to the EU executive and the European network of consumer authorities, saying WhatsApp was unfairly pressuring users to accept its new privacy policy which allows it to share some data with Facebook and other group firms.

EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said he shared the worries and has asked WhatsApp to clarify the policy and if it complies with EU consumer protection law.

"WhatsApp has until the end of February to come back to us with concrete commitments on how they will address our concerns," he said in a statement.

Areas of concern include whether the company provides sufficient information about its new terms of service and if its notifications prompting users to accept the new terms and privacy policy are fair.

The Commission said it was also concerned about the exchange of users' personal data between WhatsApp and third parties or other Facebook/Meta companies.

"We look forward to explaining to the European Commission how we protect our users' privacy in compliance with our obligations under EU law," a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: whatsApp, Facebook, EU
Elon Musk's Bets on Tesla: Human-Like Robots and Self-Driving Cars
Facebook Messenger Adds Screenshot Alerts, GIFs, Stickers, Reactions, More to Secret Conversations

Related Stories

WhatsApp Has Until End of February to Clarify Privacy Policy Change, EU Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Could Soon Let Group Admins Delete Messages for All Users
  2. Netflix Is Now Available on Tata Play Through Combo Packs
  3. Oppo Reno 7 5G India Pricing Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch
  4. Google Maps Now Lets You Precisely Save, Share Home Address With Plus Code
  5. Google to Invest $1 Billion in Partnership With Airtel: Details Here
  6. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Dolby Digital Audio Launched
  7. WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD (1TB) Review
  8. OnePlus 10 Ultra Said to be Under Testing, an 'Ultra Flagship' Model
  9. Cryptocurrency Bill at Union Budget 2022: Here's What to Expect
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Tipped to Launch on February 11: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vu Premium 32 Smart TV With Linux OS, 20W Speakers Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. TCL 30 V 5G Price Announced, Available With Verizon's C-Band 5G Network Support in US: Details Here
  3. WhatsApp Testing Restoration of Group Chat Invite Links, Redesigned Media Picker, New Animations: Report
  4. Facebook-Parent Meta's Purchase of Kustomer Startup Cleared by EU Watchdog
  5. Facebook Messenger Adds Screenshot Alerts, GIFs, Stickers, Reactions, More to Secret Conversations
  6. WhatsApp Has Until End of February to Clarify Privacy Policy Change, EU Says
  7. Elon Musk's Bets on Tesla: Human-Like Robots and Self-Driving Cars
  8. Apple Teases Metaverse Plans, CEO Tim Cook Plans Expansion of AR Apps
  9. Google to Invest $1 Billion in Partnership With Airtel to Help Grow India’s Digital Ecosystem
  10. Apple Delivers Most Profitable Holiday Season Yet Despite Supply Shortages Affecting iPhone Production
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.