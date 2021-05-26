Technology News
  WhatsApp Brings Playback Speed Toggle for Voice Messages, Adds 'Laugh It Off' Animated Sticker Pack

WhatsApp Brings Playback Speed Toggle for Voice Messages, Adds ‘Laugh It Off’ Animated Sticker Pack

WhatsApp for Android version 2.21.9.15 and WhatsApp for iPhone version 2.21.100 have been updated with the playback speed toggle.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 26 May 2021 15:30 IST
WhatsApp Brings Playback Speed Toggle for Voice Messages, Adds ‘Laugh It Off’ Animated Sticker Pack

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp lets you switch playback speed of voice messages from 1x to 1.5x and 2x

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has added a playback speed toggle next to the audio seekbar
  • It lets you increase playback speed of voice messages
  • WhatsApp has brought 28-stickers Laugh It Off! sticker pack

WhatsApp is rolling out an update that brings support to adjust playback speed in voice messages. The new experience is coming to Android and iPhone users as well as on WhatsApp Web and desktop clients. It lets you increase playback speed in voice messages by as much as 2x using the native controls. In addition to the update, WhatsApp has brought a new sticker pack called “Laugh It Off!” to Android and iPhone devices. The sticker pack includes 28 animated stickers to choose from.

Users on WhatsApp for Android version 2.21.9.15 or WhatsApp for iPhone version 2.21.100 receive the playback speed toggle that allows switching from 1x to 1.5x and 2x speeds. The toggle is available next to the audio seekbar and can switch playback speeds of voice messages once it's tapped.

whatsapp playback speed voice message toggle image gadgets 360 WhatsApp

WhatsApp starts showing playback speed toggle when playing voice messages

 

In addition to Android and iPhone users, WhatsApp has brought the playback speed controlling for voice messages to its Web and desktop clients — as first reported by WABetaInfo. The new feature is available on WhatsApp Web and desktop version 2.119.6.

The updated WhatsApp for iPhone has also enabled groups to show an “@” symbol in the chats list when someone has mentioned you or replied to your message.

WhatsApp has additionally brought the “Laugh It Off!” Sticker pack to both Android and iPhone users. It contains animated stickers that you can use to react to hilarious messages.

whatsapp laugh it off sticker pack image gadgets 360 WhatsApp

WhatsApp has added "Laugh It Off! sticker pack

 

The sticker pack may take some time to appear on your WhatsApp account. You can, however, bring it manually alongside your existing stickers by using its deep link, as reported by WABetaInfo.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp was spotted testing sticker suggestions on its Android and iOS apps to suggest stickers to the users on the basis of the text they type. The feature could initially be limited to WhatsApp's native sticker collections. It is likely to gradually grow and may be available for third-party sticker packs, though.

Jagmeet Singh
