Technology News

WhatsApp Payments Reportedly Coming to Mexico, Brazil, UK Next

, 15 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Payments Reportedly Coming to Mexico, Brazil, UK Next

WhatsApp Payments feature was originally launched in India last year

Highlights

  • WhatsApp Payments feature uses UPI in India
  • Mark Zuckerberg had also hinted at the expansion of feature
  • WhatsApp for Android has received a new beta update

WhatsApp Payments will reportedly be coming next to Mexico, Brazil, and UK. The service was originally introduced in India last year in beta but is yet to roll out to all users in the country because of regulatory hurdles. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had indicated at expansion of WhatsApp Payments to more markets during the company's fourth quarter earnings call. He, however, did not share any specifics about which countries will be getting the feature next.

According to WABetaInfo, a prolific tipster of upcoming WhatsApp features, three countries – Brazil, Mexico, and UK – will be getting WhatsApp Payments next. The tipster did not share any information about when we can expect the feature to go live in these countries.

Even though we have heard about the expansion of WhatsApp Payments multiple times, there is no word on the implementation of WhatsApp Pay for other markets. The feature uses Unified Payments Interface (UPI) to enable payments in India, but it is an India-exclusive service, which can't be used in other markets. It is likely that WhatsApp Pay will be similar to Samsung Pay or Apple Pay implementations, where the payments will be routed through the credit or debit cards.

Separately, WABetaInfo is also reporting that WhatsApp has released a new beta version of its chat app for Android. The new version, which carries build number 2.19.74, adds in-app browser but it is not available just yet. When the feature is live, the links shared on the app will be opened in the in-app browser, similar to Twitter and Facebook apps.

WhatsApp's iPhone has also reportedly gotten a new update, but it doesn't bring any new features and primarily includes bug-fixes. The new beta carries building number 2.19.31.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Payments, WhatsApp Pay, WhatsApp
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Apple Says Spotify Wants Benefits of a Free App Without Being Free
Pricee
WhatsApp Payments Reportedly Coming to Mexico, Brazil, UK Next
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Smart TVs
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Go to Launch in India on March 19
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Next Sale on March 20
  3. Xiaomi Updates Android Pie Roadmap, 10 Phones to Receive Update
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  5. Google Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Branding Spotted in Android Q Code: Report
  6. Google Maps Now Lets You Report Accidents, Speed Traps Enroute
  7. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  8. Paytm Payments Bank Gets a Dedicated Mobile Banking App
  9. Asus ZenFone Max Shot, Max Plus M2 Launched With Snapdragon SiP 1 Chip
  10. Poco F1 Lite Spotted on Benchmark Site With Snapdragon 660 SoC
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.