WhatsApp Payments Gets a New Feature, Lets You Scan QR Code to Send Money

 
, 26 March 2018
WhatsApp has disabled the advanced GIF and sticker search feature by default

Highlights

  • WhatsApp's latest beta update brings QR code payments option
  • WhatsApp beta update comes in version 2.18.93
  • Update to also include GIF and stickers search feature

WhatsApp updates for its Android beta testers have shown off some new features. Android beta users with WhatsApp Payments enabled will now see an option to scan QR codes for payments. This is in addition to the recently added 'Send to UPI ID' feature, and adds more functionality to the payments function of the world's most popular messaging app. Other WhatsApp features reported to be in the recent Android beta updates, though unfortunately disabled by default, include Advanced GIF Search and Search Stickers.

How to use WhatsApp Payments QR code scan feature

Let's start with the new Scan QR Code option - available on WhatsApp version 2.18.93 through the Google Play Beta programme - the feature lets users make payments by scanning QR codes. WhatsApp Android beta users will need to go to Settings > Payments > New Payments > Scan QR code. You will now be directed to the QR code scanning option that will ask you to enter the amount you wish to send and it will also ask for UPI PIN for verification.

whatsapp qr code gadgets 360 WhatsApp WhatsApp QR Code

As yet another digital payments option in India, WhatsApp in February had launched its payments service in India in beta for select Android smartphones as well as iPhones. Later it added the "Send to UPI ID" feature to make it easier for users to directly send across payments to unique UPI IDs without going into conversation threads. However, the app lacked the QR code payments feature which is present in rival apps like Paytm. Now, the latest Android beta version of WhatsApp has introduced this feature.

WhatsApp Payments is the company's first attempt at the digital payments front in India. Within a few days after launch, WhatsApp Payments had been accused of not offering a secure platform and not adhering to UPI's interoperability characteristics. After rolling out an improved visibility feature as the Send to UPI ID button, the app now has the QR code option as well.

In separate news, as per a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is work on an Advanced GIF Search feature in the 2.18.93 update, but the developers have "kept it disabled for development reasons and it will be enabled in next releases." The feature lets users search GIFs in various categories, such as Trending, LOL, Love, Sad, Happy, and Dancing.

whatsapp beta wabetainfo WhatsApp

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The update will also include starred GIFs, as per the report. Similarly, another report said that the WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.18.90 brings Search Stickers feature that allows users to search stickers in the doodle view.

Further reading: QR Code, UPI Payments, WhatsApp, WhatsApp 2.18.93, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp Payments, WhatsApp update
