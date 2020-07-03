Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Payments Face Further Review, Says Brazil Central Bank Chief

WhatsApp Payments Face Further Review, Says Brazil Central Bank Chief

Facebook announced its first nationwide rollout of WhatsApp's payment service in Brazil on June 15.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 July 2020 17:53 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Payments Face Further Review, Says Brazil Central Bank Chief

WhatsApp Payments was launch in Brazil last month

Highlights
  • WhatsApp Payments was first launched in Brazil on 15 June
  • It was the first nationwide rollout of WhatsApp's payments service
  • WhatsApp's payment service would start operating with 120 million users

Brazil's central bank president said on Thursday that Facebook messaging service WhatsApp would be allowed to launch its new payments service in the country, but called for proof it can operate safely in terms of data protection in a competitive market.

"We are not saying that it is not competitive, we just want them to ask for authorisation and to show us how it will work for us to make sure it is competitive," Roberto Campos Neto said in a webcast organised by local newspaper Correio Braziliense.

WhatsApp did not immediately comment on Campos Neto's remarks.

The world's largest social media platform announced its first nationwide rollout of WhatsApp's payment service in Brazil on June 15, allowing users to send money to individuals or local businesses within a chat.

A week later, however, Brazil's central bank and antitrust watchdog Cade suspended the service, citing potential damage in the areas of competition, efficiency and data privacy. Regulators blocked WhatsApp partnerships with Visa, Mastercard, and Cielo SA.

On Tuesday, Cade revoked its decision, saying that preliminary information provided by both Cielo and Facebook indicated their agreement does not limit new deals with rivals and does not reduce consumers' choice.

Campos Neto noted that WhatsApp's payment service would start operating with 120 million users - its customer base in Brazil -, which according to the central bank is a significant scale and, therefore, requires a more thorough analysis.

"At no point the central bank has forbidden anything, the central bank is willing to authorise it once it has given the same procedural treatment as other arrangements," he said.

"We have a pro-competition agenda. Once it is proven that it is a competitive arrangement and has data protection in the way we understand is needed, it will be approved," Campos Neto added.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Payments, WhatsApp Pay, Facebook, WhatsApp
Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 May Be Launched in India on July 8, Amazon Listing Suggests
Punjab Teen Reportedly Spent Rs. 16 Lakhs From Parents’ Bank Accounts on PUBG Mobile

Related Stories

WhatsApp Payments Face Further Review, Says Brazil Central Bank Chief
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Punjab Teen Reportedly Spent Rs. 16 Lakhs on PUBG Mobile
  2. ACT Fibernet Broadband Plans Upgraded With Up to 300Mbps Speeds in Delhi
  3. Lunar Eclipse July 2020: When, Where, and How to Watch
  4. Everything We Want to See in the OnePlus Nord
  5. OnePlus TV U Series, Y Series LED Android TVs Launched in India
  6. Moj Wants to Become the Indian TikTok With Its Rising Popularity
  7. OnePlus Nord Teased to Be Available for Pre-Orders in India Soon
  8. Motorola One Fusion With 48-Megapixel Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Indian ‘TikTok Alternative’ Chingari App Crosses 1 Crore Downloads in 22 Days
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31s Battery Purportedly Surfaces on Safety Korea Site
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Ancient Secret Event Leaked: Mummies, Flying Buildings, and More Inbound
  2. Lunar Eclipse July 2020: Date, Timings, and How to Watch Live Stream
  3. World Cricket Championship 3 New Update Brings Career Mode, Dynamic Difficulty, More
  4. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Indian Variant to Sport Faster Refresh Rate, Tipster Claims
  5. Morena Baccarin ‘Hopes’ to Be in Deadpool 3, Talks Post-Coronavirus Life and The Twilight Zone
  6. Bharti Global, UK Government Win Auction for Internet Satellite Operator OneWeb
  7. Xiaomi Mi TV Stick Reportedly Certified by Google Play Console, Supports Up to 1080p Resolution
  8. Elon Musk Mocks Regulators, Short-Sellers as Tesla Soars
  9. Punjab Teen Reportedly Spent Rs. 16 Lakhs From Parents’ Bank Accounts on PUBG Mobile
  10. Dell XPS 13, XPS 15 May Be Launched in India on July 8, Amazon Listing Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com