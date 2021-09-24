Technology News
  WhatsApp Working on Cashback Feature for Payments Push, Multiple Features for Group Chats in the Works

WhatsApp Working on Cashback Feature for Payments Push, Multiple Features for Group Chats in the Works

WhatsApp may offer cashback to Indian Payments users.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 24 September 2021 12:04 IST
WhatsApp Working on Cashback Feature for Payments Push, Multiple Features for Group Chats in the Works

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp cashbacks are reportedly credited after 48 hours

Highlights
  • WhatsApp cashback feature is still under development
  • WhatsApp group info redesign to highlight call and chat options
  • WhatsApp group icon editor to allow addition of stickers, emojis

WhatsApp is reportedly working on enabling cashback for marketing its Payments feature, redesigning the group info page, and adding a feature to quickly create icons for groups. All of these features are reportedly under development, and not available for beta testers yet. The cashback feature showed a Rs. 10 cashback to WhatsApp Payments users on certain transactions, that apparently will be credited after 48 hours.

WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo has released a couple of new posts talking about these new features. According to WABetaInfo, a screenshot of the cashback feature shows that WhatsApp will notify users that they can earn cashback on their next payment. The tracker says that users may receive up to Rs. 10 cashback on their payment but this value may change before the official release of the feature.

According to the report, the cashback is only for UPI payments in India, and other details are limited right now. It's not clear which users will get this cashback, or what other terms will be applied, but WABetaInfo says it will be credited after 48 hours of making a payment. This was spotted in WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.20.3.

In WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.20.2, the company was spotted developing a new group icon editor feature. This will enable users to quickly create icons for groups, in the event that they don't have an image. Users can choose the background colour of the icon as well. As it is under development, so features like placing emojis and sticker can't be seen yet but are likely to be integrated in the future.

WhatsApp is also working on redesigning the group info page, to introduce chat and call buttons front and centre. This new redesign was spotted in WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.21.190.15. The new design brings significantly bigger buttons for chat, audio and video calls. Even the share button will be given importance for all admins of groups to share the invite link easily. All of the features mentioned above are reportedly still under development.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Payments, WhatsApp Payments Cashback, WhatsApp GRoups, WhatsApp Group Icon Editor
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
