Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Zuckerberg: Excited That WhatsApp Has Been Approved to Launch Payments in India

Zuckerberg: Excited That WhatsApp Has Been Approved to Launch Payments in India

WhatsApp has teamed up with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Jio Payments Bank, and State Bank of India to facilitate the new feature.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 6 November 2020 11:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Zuckerberg: Excited That WhatsApp Has Been Approved to Launch Payments in India

There's no fee, and it's supported by more than 140 banks,” Zuckerberg said in a video statement

Highlights
  • WhatsApp to soon roll out payments service starting with two crore users
  • WhatsApp had for long been trying to comply with Indian regulations
  • NPCI is a non-profit company which counts over 50 banks as shareholders

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said he was excited that WhatsApp has received approval to roll out its payments service in India. The Facebook-owned messaging service will soon roll out its payments service in the country starting with two crore users, the country's flagship payments processor said on Thursday, giving WhatsApp an entry into a crowded digital payments space. WhatsApp, which has over 40 crore users in India, its biggest market, will compete with Alphabet's Google Pay, Softbank- and Alibaba-backed Paytm and Walmart's PhonePe.

“I am excited today that WhatsApp has been approved to launch payments across India. Now you can send money to your friends and family through WhatsApp as easily as sending a message. There's no fee, and it's supported by more than 140 banks. And because it's WhatsApp, it's secure and private too.” Zuckerberg said in a video statement. “We've been working on this with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), who oversee everything to make sure it's secure and reliable. And we've built it using India's Unified Payments Interface, which makes it easy for anyone to instantly accept payments across different apps – and for companies to provide people with great services.”

The Menlo Park, California-based firm had for long been trying to comply with Indian regulations, including data storage norms that require all payments-related data to be stored locally.

Announcing the new service in a blog post, WhatsApp said that users must have a bank account and debit card in India to use the feature. The messaging service has teamed up with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Jio Payments Bank, and State Bank of India to facilitate the new feature. The payment system enables transactions with over 160 supported banks.

"WhatsApp can expand its Unified Payments Interface (UPI) user base in a graded manner starting with a maximum registered user base of 20 million," the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) said in a statement.

Set up in 2008, the NPCI is a not-for-profit company which counts over 50 banks as its shareholders, including the State Bank of India, Citibank, and HSBC.

Online transactions, lending, and e-wallet services have been growing rapidly in India, led by a government push to make the country's cash-loving merchants and consumers adopt digital payments.

UPI processed over 180 crore transactions in September, up from over 160 crores the previous month, according to data on the NPCI website.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook, NPCI
Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Crosses Rs. 11 Lakh Mark in India
Tenet Blu-ray, Digital Release Date Set for December — but Not in India

Related Stories

Zuckerberg: Excited That WhatsApp Has Been Approved to Launch Payments in India
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G9 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  2. Acer Enduro N3 Rugged Laptop Launched in India for Rs. 76,500
  3. PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: Release Date, Price, Games, and More
  4. Vivo V20 SE With Snapdragon 665 SoC, 33W Fast Charging Launched in India
  5. Airtel Starts Giving Free YouTube Premium Subscription for 3 Months
  6. Motorola Launches Verve Buds 100, Rap 105, Loop 105 Earphones in India
  7. NPCI Announces 30 Percent Cap for Third Party UPI Apps Like Google Pay
  8. Everything you need to know about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  9. Apple Releases Updates for Its Phones, Laptops, Smartwatch, and More
  10. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Begins November 8: Top Deals on Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. YouTube Channels Making Money From Advertisements, Memberships Amplify Trump Voting Fraud Claims
  3. WhatsApp Pay Gets Green Signal in India in a Graded Manner, With 20 Million User Cap
  4. Samsung Galaxy M31 Starts Receiving One UI 2.5 Update in India: Report
  5. WhatsApp Disappearing Messages Feature Launched, Rollout to Be Completed in November
  6. Tenet Blu-ray, Digital Release Date Set for December — but Not in India
  7. Zuckerberg: Excited That WhatsApp Has Been Approved to Launch Payments in India
  8. Bitcoin Cryptocurrency Crosses Rs. 11 Lakh Mark in India
  9. Apple Releases Updates for iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, HomePod, tvOS, and Macbooks
  10. TikTok Parent ByteDance in Talks to Raise $2 Billion Before Possible Hong Kong Listing: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com