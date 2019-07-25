Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Payments Coming to India Later This Year, Global Head Says

WhatsApp Payments Coming to India Later This Year, Global Head Says

There is still no launch date.

By | Updated: 25 July 2019 15:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Payments Coming to India Later This Year, Global Head Says

Facebook-owned WhatsApp is all set to launch its peer-to-peer, UPI-based Pay service for over 300 million users - especially the small and medium businesses (SMBs) - in India sometimes later this year, its Global Head Will Cathcart announced here on Thursday.

WhatsApp launched a test run of its payments service with one million users in the country last year which got stuck in the digital payments framework guidelines but now, the service is in the final stages.

"To boost digital inclusion in India, we can launch the (Pay) service across the country later this year after meeting regulations," Cathcart told the audience at an event.

The country's digital payments industry is estimated to hit $1 trillion by 2023.

According to a report by Omidyar Network and the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), nearly half of MSME owners with annual business revenue between Rs. 3 lakhs and Rs. 75 crores would use WhatsApp Payments once it is fully rolled out.

Speaking at the event, Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said Facebook-owned WhatsApp was delayed in meeting India's regulatory norms to launch its digital payments service.

"We look forward to WhatsApp Pay in India once it fulfills all the regulatory requirements," Kant said.

WhatsApp Pay would create a huge opportunity for the MSMEs to go digital.

"Given the popularity and reach of Whatsapp in India, it is a given that WhatsApp Pay will make a strong dent on the payments ecosystem, and the incumbents therein," Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CyberMedia Research, told IANS.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg in April announced that the company is actively working on to launch WhatsApp Pay in India.

The message is clear to the digital payments leader Paytm in the country: Brace for the landfall.

"WhatsApp Pay has the potential to take Paytm head on, and race to the top of the payments market in India," Ram added.

WhatsApp currently has over 300 million users in India (Facebook has another 300 million in the country) and once it starts peer-to-peer (P2P) UPI-based Pay service, the sheer numbers will take it beyond Paytm which last reported over 230 million users.

"Digital wallet payment solutions are becoming more relevant for the Indian economy driven by mobile-centric Internet penetration. WhatsApp has the potential to leverage its existing user base and become the leading payments services," noted Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research.

The company has told the Supreme Court that it would comply with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) data localisation norms before launching the full payments service in the country.

The entry of WhatApp Pay will give a significantly more positive and viral impetus to India's digital economy.

"WhatsApp Pay's entry is a very pivotal moment in India's e-payments history. It is almost akin to the launch of WeChat Pay that transformed payments in China. Imagine being able to make payments on platforms like BookMyShow via the WhatsApp integration," Ram told IANS.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp Payments
Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy Series Set at Hulu With Lost’s Carlton Cuse, Wonder Woman’s Jason Fuchs: Report
Honor Smartphones
WhatsApp Payments Coming to India Later This Year, Global Head Says
Comment
Read in: বাংলা தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Grand Gadget Sale Begins: Top Deals on Laptops, Tablets, Wearables, Others
  2. This Is How Much Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Charge per Instagram Post
  3. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India on August 7
  4. Windows 10 Internal-Only Build Rolled Out Accidentally With New Start Menu
  5. Sound Amplifier by Google Now Works With Android 6.0 Marshmallow and Above
  6. Netflix Launches a Mobile-Only Plan for India: All You Need to Know
  7. How to Save WhatsApp Status Videos and Photos on Your Android Phone
  8. Nokia 220 4G, Nokia 105 Unveiled - New Versions of Classic Feature Phones
  9. Samsung Galaxy A10s, Moto E6, LG X2 2019 Renders and Specifications Leaked
  10. Asus ROG Phone 2 Price and Release Date Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. This Is How Much Virat Kohli and Priyanka Chopra Charge per Instagram Post
  2. Honor Friendship Days Sale: Honor View 20, Honor 10 Lite, Honor Play, More Discounted on Amazon
  3. Vivo Y90 With 4,030mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio A22 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Xiaomi Continues to Lead Indian Smartphone Market in Q2 2019: Counterpoint
  5. Corsair Acquires Boutique Gaming PC Manufacturer Origin PC, Sets Sights on Pre-Built Computer Market
  6. Amazon Has 'Destroyed' Retail and Should Be Scrutinised, US Treasury Secretary Says
  7. Lenovo Tab V7 Tablet With Dual Front-Facing Speakers, 5,180mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. SoftBank to Commit $40 Billion to Second Vision Fund: Report
  9. Twitter’s ‘Lights Out’ Dark Mode Could Be Coming to Android by Mid-September
  10. Tinder’s New Feature Aims to Keep LGBTQ Users Safe in Countries That Discriminate
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.