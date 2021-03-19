Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Said to Hire Amazon Pay’s Manesh Mahatme to Lead India Payments Business

WhatsApp Said to Hire Amazon Pay’s Manesh Mahatme to Lead India Payments Business

Manesh Mahatme, who has worked at Amazon Pay for nearly seven years, is reportedly due to join WhatsApp payments business soon.

By Reuters | Updated: 19 March 2021 15:13 IST
WhatsApp Said to Hire Amazon Pay’s Manesh Mahatme to Lead India Payments Business

Photo Credit: LinkedIn/ Manesh Mahatme

"Mahatme is a hardcore payments professional..." one of the sources said

Highlights
  • With 500 million users, WhatsApp counts India as its biggest market
  • WhatsApp last year received approval for launch of its payments system
  • Amazon Pay has been increasingly offering users online bill payments

WhatsApp has hired a top Amazon executive to head its payments business in India, two sources told Reuters, as the messenger service gears up to expand in the booming sector.

Manesh Mahatme, who has worked at Amazon Pay for nearly seven years, is due to join WhatsApp's payment service soon, one of the sources said on Friday.

WhatsApp and Amazon Pay were not immediately available for comment. Mahatme declined to comment.

With more than 500 million users, WhatsApp counts India as its biggest market, where it is the newest entrant in India's digital payments sector, which PwC and Indian industry body ASSOCHAM say is set to be worth $135 billion (roughly Rs. 9,78,530 crore) by 2023.

WhatsApp last year received a much-delayed approval for the launch of its payments system in India, but so far its rollout has been capped by regulators at 20 million users.

But it has big ambitions and a deal by Facebook last year to invest $5.7 billion (roughly Rs. 41,310 crore) in billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms digital unit, will allow WhatsApp to offer payments services to millions of mom-and-pop stores.

"Mahatme is a hardcore payments professional, that's the missing link for WhatsApp," one of the sources said.

Amazon Pay has been increasingly offering users online bill payments and also acts as a digital wallet-service on the e-commerce giant's India website.

As a director, Mahatme oversaw a team of senior product, engineering and business development leaders at Amazon Pay, his LinkedIn profile shows.

WhatsApp also has plans to deepen its partnership with banks in bid to offer financial services such as pensions and insurance, its India head Abhijit Bose - also a payments industry veteran - said last year.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Has the Redmi Note 10 Series raised the bar in the budget phone market in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Manesh Mahatme, Amazon Pay, WhatsApp
Sony Unveils New VR Controllers With Adaptive Triggers for PlayStation 5
Game of Thrones: 3 More Prequel Spin-Offs, Flea Bottom, 9 Voyages, and 10,000 Ships, in the Works: Reports
WhatsApp Said to Hire Amazon Pay’s Manesh Mahatme to Lead India Payments Business
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut in India
  2. Why Did Two Indians Spend $69 Million to ‘Own’ a JPG
  3. YouTube Now Checks for Copyright Issues Before Publishing a Video
  4. OnePlus 9R India Launch Date Set for March 23, Confirms CEO Pete Lau
  5. Justice League Snyder Cut Is Out Now in India: How to Watch
  6. PUBG Corp Spotted Hiring in India, Is PUBG Mobile Coming Back?
  7. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro New Renders Surface Online
  8. The Best Way to Watch Justice League Snyder Cut in India
  9. Pokemon Go to Host Holi In-Game Event in India on March 28: All Details
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Lens Logo Gets a Complete Redesign to Emphasise Its Camera Function: Report
  2. Redmi K40 Alleged IMEI Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch, Could Arrive as Mi 11X
  3. Redmi Note 10 Pro Next Sale on March 24, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max on March 25
  4. Facebook to Remove Posts Praising Atlanta Shooting
  5. ISRO, NIT Rourkela Sign MoU to Set Up Space Technology Incubation Centre
  6. Moto G100 Price for 8GB + 128GB Variant Tipped Ahead of Expected March 25 Launch
  7. Samsung Galaxy A51 5G, Galaxy A71 5G Start Receiving Stable Android 11-Based One UI 3.1: Reports
  8. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Leaked Renders Suggest Complete Design of Upcoming Phones Ahead of Launch
  9. Moto G20 Alleged US FCC Listing Shows Dual-Band Wi-Fi, FM Radio
  10. Apple Mixed Reality Headset Tipped to Come With Advanced Eye Tracking, Iris Recognition
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com