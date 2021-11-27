Technology News
  WhatsApp Said to Win Approval to Double Payments Offering to 40 Million Users in India

WhatsApp Said to Win Approval to Double Payments Offering to 40 Million Users in India

WhatsApp’s payment service is currently restricted to 20 million users in India.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 November 2021 10:00 IST
WhatsApp Said to Win Approval to Double Payments Offering to 40 Million Users in India

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp's messenger service has more than 500 million users in India

Highlights
  • WhatsApp received NPCI approval to start its payments service last year
  • The app almost reached its user base of 20 million for payment services
  • WhatsApp competes with Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe in India

WhatsApp has won regulatory approval to double the number of users on its payments service in India to 40 million, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Friday. The company had requested that there should be no cap on users of its payment service in India.

Instead, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) this week told the company it could double the user base to which it can offer its payment service - currently restricted to 20 million - the source said.

WhatsApp is owned by Facebook, which recently changed its name to Meta.

The source said the new cap would still hinder the company's growth prospects given that WhatsApp's messenger service has more than 500 million users in India, the company's biggest market.

It was not clear when the new cap would come into effect.

WhatsApp did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the NPCI declined to comment.

WhatsApp competes with Alphabet's Google Pay, SoftBank- and Ant Group-backed Paytm, and Walmart's PhonePe in India's crowded digital market.

The NPCI gave WhatsApp approval to start its payments service last year after the company spent years trying to comply with Indian regulations, including data storage norms that require all payments-related data to be stored locally.

WhatsApp has almost reached its user base of 20 million for payment services, said the source, who declined to be identified as the details are private.

Online transactions, lending and e-wallet services have been growing rapidly in India, led by a government push to make the country's cash-loving merchants and consumers adopt digital payments.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

What can you expect from Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: WhatsApp, Meta, NPCI, National Payments Corporation of India
