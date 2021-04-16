Technology News
  WhatsApp Flaw Allows Cyber Stalking via Online Status, Researchers Say

WhatsApp Flaw Allows Cyber-Stalking via Online Status, Researchers Say

Cybersecurity firm Traced has discovered apps and services that cyber-stalkers could use to track individuals coming online on WhatsApp.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 April 2021 14:44 IST
WhatsApp Flaw Allows Cyber-Stalking via Online Status, Researchers Say

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp doesn’t allow users to disable or change their online status

Highlights
  • WhatsApp online status trackers are available on the Web
  • Cyberstalkers just need to use the trackers to stalk users
  • WhatsApp users could be tracked when they come online

WhatsApp has been found to have a flaw that could allow third parties to stalk users, security researchers say. The issue comes through the online status feature of the instant messaging app that is available by default. A list of Android and iPhone apps as well as some Web services are available that exploit the online status feature to let third parties track individuals — without gaining their consent. Cyber-stalkers may use such tracking solutions to keep an eye on WhatsApp users.

Cybersecurity firm Traced has discovered apps and services that could be used by cyber-stalkers to track when a user becomes active on WhatsApp. “You can enter any mobile phone number, and if that person uses WhatsApp, the status tracker will provide the exact date and time that person opened WhatsApp,” the company explained in a blog post.

WhatsApp has provided the online status feature to let people know when you're online. However, unlike features such as Last Seen and Status messages, you don't have the option to disable or change your online status. This is what could be exploited by third parties.

Traced found that many WhatsApp online status trackers market themselves as a solution to help people know when their contacts come online on the app. However, they could simply be used by cyber-stalkers to constantly monitor others.

Some WhatsApp online status trackers are also found to allow users to enter the phone numbers of two individuals. This helps to presume whether both users are chatting with each other on the app at a particular time.

Google doesn't allow cyberstalking apps to be published on its Play store. However, WhatsApp online tracking apps on Google Play pretend as solutions to let parents and spouses know when their loved ones are online on WhatsApp.

This isn't the case with the Web-based online trackers as some of them are promoted clearly as the solution to track individual's WhatsApp accounts.

It is important to note that online trackers can only be used to see when someone uses WhatsApp. This means that the tracking solutions fortunately do not allow an individual to look at their messages or online activity. Third parties also need users' WhatsApp associated phone numbers to track their online status.

Having said that, the way WhatsApp has designed its online status feature appears to be the prime cause to allow this form of cyber-stalking through third-party solutions.

WhatsApp did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the flaw.

Earlier this week, a WhatsApp vulnerability was discovered that allows attackers to suspend individual accounts remotely by entering their registered phone numbers. The Facebook-owned app is also of late being criticised and questioned for its privacy policy update that will allow sharing of some data with businesses.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: WhatsApp flaw, WhatsApp vulnerability, WhatsApp online status tracker, WhatsApp online status, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Pakistan Suspends WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms Following Violent Protests

