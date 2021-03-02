Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Now Lets You Import Custom Animated Sticker Packs From Third Party Apps: Report

WhatsApp Now Lets You Import Custom Animated Sticker Packs From Third Party Apps: Report

WhatsApp users have been able to import static sticker packs from third party apps in the past.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 March 2021 14:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Now Lets You Import Custom Animated Sticker Packs From Third Party Apps: Report

WhatsApp Android users will need to be on version 2.21.3.19 or newer

Highlights
  • WhatsApp adds ability to import custom animated stickers
  • Sticker Maker allows users to add stickers to WhatsApp
  • Paid version of Sticker Maker is required for adding animated stickers

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a feature that will allow users to import custom animated sticker packs. The feature is said to be rolling out in Brazil, India and Indonesia for WhatsApp version 2.21.3.19 or newer on Android and 2.21.31.2 or newer on iOS. This feature will allow WhatsApp users to import custom animated stickers directly into the messaging app which can then be sent to contacts. The report states that if the feature isn't available in the aforementioned countries, it may take 24 hours to show up.

A report by Whatsapp feature tracker WABetaInfo states that the messaging service is rolling out a feature that will allow users to import custom animated sticker packs. It mentions a third party app called Sticker Maker (App Store | Google Play) which allows you to create static and animated sticker packs to be imported to WhatsApp. It should be noted that a paid version of Sticker Maker is required to import animated sticker packs to WhatsApp, though you can still create one with Sticker Maker by uploading a GIF or video using the Select File option. The process to create and import an animated sticker pack is mostly the same as it was with static stickers.

WhatsApp already lets you add third party sticker packs to be used in chats but the ability to add animated sticker packs is new. Make sure you are on version 2.21.3.19 on Android or 2.21.31.2 on iOS, or newer. If not, update WhatsApp from the respective stores or download the latest version 2.21.4.23 (for Android) from the official website. As mentioned, WABetaInfo notes that the feature may take up to 24 hours to show up even on the latest version, and we were unable to independently verify the ability to upload animated stickers at the time of writing.

The report also points out that there may be some issues when trying to import both static images and animated stickers that are in the same pack. There must be at least three stickers in a pack for it to be imported to WhatsApp. The new feature is reportedly rolling out to users in Brazil, India, and Indonesia with support for more countries to follow.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Sticker Maker, WhatsApp stickers
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Price in India Leak Days Before Launch

Related Stories

WhatsApp Now Lets You Import Custom Animated Sticker Packs From Third Party Apps: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22
  2. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  3. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch
  4. Redmi Display 27-Inch Monitor With Full-HD Panel, 75Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  5. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G India Price Leaks Ahead of March 5 Launch
  6. Boat TRebel Headphones and Earphones Range for Women Launched
  7. Google Chat Getting Redesigned on Web for All Workspace Users: Report
  8. PUBG and Other Mobile Games ‘Violent, Explicit, Addictive’: Prakash Javadekar
  9. Samsung Galaxy A32 India Launch Date Confirmed for March 5
  10. Sony to Give Away Free PlayStation Games Until June: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C21 Set to Launch on March 5, 5,000mAh Battery Teased
  2. Redmi Note 10 Price in India Leaked Ahead of March 4 Launch, Redmi Note 10 Pro Price Tipped as Well
  3. WhatsApp Messenger Gets New Animation for Voice Messages and Disable Receipts on iOS With Latest Update
  4. Realme 8 Pro to Feature 108-Megapixel Samsung HM2 Primary Camera, Company Reveals
  5. Google ARCore Can Now Support Dual Camera Setup With Latest Update
  6. LG OLED 48CX 48-Inch 4K TV With Auto Low-Latency Mode for Gaming Launched in India
  7. WhatsApp Now Lets You Import Custom Animated Sticker Packs From Third Party Apps: Report
  8. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Price in India Leak Days Before Launch
  9. Mi 10T Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 32,999
  10. Spectrum Auction 2021: Telcos Bid Worth Over Rs. 77,000 Crores in Initial Four Rounds
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com