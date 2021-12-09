Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Announces Pilot Programme With Novi in US; Communities Feature Spotted Again

WhatsApp Announces Pilot Programme With Novi in US; Communities Feature Spotted Again

WhatsApp's Novi integration is available for select users in the US as of now.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 9 December 2021 13:04 IST
WhatsApp Announces Pilot Programme With Novi in US; Communities Feature Spotted Again

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Stephane Kasriel

WhatsApp will let users send or receive money via Novi from within chats itself

Highlights
  • WhatsApp will not charge any transactional fees for Novi
  • The general rollout of the feature has not yet been announced
  • WhatsApp Community feature is expected to reach beta testing soon

WhatsApp has announced that it is linking with the US-based Novi digital wallet. The Meta-owned messaging service has rolled out a pilot programme with the fintech platform, also owned by Meta. It will allow users to send and receive money from within the messaging app itself. WhatsApp's new money transfer integration is currently available for a few users in the US. Furthermore, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a Communities feature and a fresh report suggests that the development may be in full swing. It is said to give the creator of a Community some additional control.

The integration of Novi with WhatsApp was announced through a couple of tweets by Novi's top executives David Marcus and Stephane Kasriel. The Meta-owned fintech platform will allow WhatsApp users to send or receive money directly. The feature is being rolled out as a pilot programme and will be available to a limited number of users in the US initially. Kasriel mentioned that "starting today, a limited number of people in the US will be able to send and receive money using Novi on WhatsApp, making sending money to family and friends as easy as sending a message."

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart tweeted that "people use WA to coordinate sending money to loved ones, and now Novi will help them do that securely, instantly and with no fees." The Novi integration was spotted last month and it was said that users in the US and Guatemala would be receiving the feature soon. However, the recent announcement doesn't mention anything about the rollout of the pilot programme for users in Guatemala.

Separately, WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo reported that Community creators will have the option to link some groups while creating a community. It is said that the service is planning to allow users to create a community through a future update for WhatsApp beta. The Communities feature was spotted last month to be under development by WABetaInfo and is said to be an expansion of the Groups feature. The Communities feature is said to be a new place where Group admins have more control over Groups in WhatsApp.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Novi, WhatsApp Novi Integration, WhatsApp Communities, WhatsApp Community, Meta
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Oppo Find N Announced as Company’s First Foldable Phone, Launch Date Set for December 15
iQoo Neo 5s Specifications, Images Leak Tips Snapdragon 888 SoC, Hole-Punch Display

Related Stories

WhatsApp Announces Pilot Programme With Novi in US; Communities Feature Spotted Again
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge S30 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
  2. Motorola Edge S30 Launch Confirmed for December 9
  3. Oppo Find N Is Company’s First Foldable Phone, Design Revealed
  4. Daiwa Unveils 2 New 4K UHD Smart TVs With Dolby Audio Feature
  5. Moto Edge X30 Official Renders Show Off Rear Design, Triple Camera Setup
  6. OnePlus Said to Host a Physical Launch Event During CES 2022
  7. Moto G31 Review: Still an All-Rounder?
  8. Redmi Smart TV X 4K Model With a Massive 75-Inch Display Unveiled
  9. Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition Goes Official
  10. How Does a Solar Eclipse Look Like From Space? NASA Shares Images
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 One UI 4 Update Reportedly Suspended After Major Bugs
  2. India Sees Jump in Online Purchase of Smartphones in 2021 Due to COVID-19: Counterpoint
  3. Android 12L Beta Launched for Eligible Pixel Smartphones, Brings Better Support for Larger Screens
  4. Asus to Launch New Chromebook Model on December 13, Laptops for Creators on December 14
  5. Cryptocurrency Scams, Hacktivism Will Rise in 2022: Norton
  6. Realme Pad’s New Model Spotted on Geekbench Featuring a Unisoc Chipset
  7. Amazon Fined Record EUR 1.13 Billion by Italian Antitrust Watchdog Over Abuse of Market Dominance
  8. Apple's AR Headset to Get Powerful 3D Sensors, Innovative Gesture, Motion Detection: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Twitter Testing TikTok-Like Explore Tab, One-Time Warnings for Photos and Videos
  10. Microsoft Nudges Pirates to Pay, Offers 50 Percent Discount on Microsoft 365 Subscriptions
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com