MyGov Corona Helpdesk Chatbot Helps Find Nearby COVID-19 Vaccination Centres: Here's How to Use It

The MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot was launched on WhatsApp last year to help eradicate fake news and spread awareness about COVID-19.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 3 May 2021 14:26 IST
The MyGov Corona Helpdesk WhatsApp chatbot crossed 1.7 crore users in just 10 days

Highlights
  • WhasApp users need to punch in their PIN code in the chatbot
  • The chatbot will throw a list of vaccination centres in your area
  • MapmyIndia has a feature to find nearby vaccination centres

India's vaccination drive is in its third phase and all citizens above the age of 18 are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The government has introduced a central CoWIN portal for all users to register for the vaccine and book appointment slots. While the CoWIN portal offers a list of nearby vaccination centres, the WhatsApp-powered MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot has added a new functionality to make it easier for people to search for vaccination centres in their locality. To recall, the chatbot was launched last year.

The MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot on WhatsApp now offers the ability to find nearby vaccination centres. This chatbot was launched last year to help eradicate fake news and spread awareness about COVID-19. It crossed 1.7 crore users milestone in just 10 days of its launch. With the third phase of the vaccine rollout underway, the MyGovIndia Twitter account has tweeted that the MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot now helps people find nearest vaccination centre.

How to find nearest vaccination centre using WhatsApp

The MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot is available only on WhatsApp and you must be a member of the instant messaging platform to be able to take advantage of the new feature rollout. Follow the steps below to find the nearest vaccination centre.

  1. Save the number 9013151515 or visit this link to open the MyGoV Corona Helpdesk Chatbot.
  2. Type Hi or Namaste in the chat to begin the conversation
  3. An automated response will ask for a series of questions and ultimately your pin code where you reside in. Enter the pin code.
  4. MyGoV Corona Helpdesk Chatbot will then send the list of vaccine centre in the mentioned location.

Apart from WhatsApp, you can also look for nearby vaccination centres through the MapmyIndia platform or even the CoWIN platform. The homepage of the CoWIN website has a 'find nearby vaccination centres ' feature and punching your PIN code will throw a list of all the registered vaccination centres in the area.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: WhatsApp, COVID 19, COVID 19 Vaccination Centres, COVID 19 vaccination, CoWIN, MyGov, MyGov Corona Helpdesk, MyGov Corona Helpdesk chatbot
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Redmi Note 10S India Launch Date Set for May 13: Expected Price, Specifications

Read in: हिंदी
