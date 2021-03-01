Technology News
  WhatsApp Rolls Out Ability to Mute Videos Before Sharing for Android Users

WhatsApp Rolls Out Ability to Mute Videos Before Sharing for Android Users

A new speaker button now shows up in the video-editing page of WhatsApp, right before sharing.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 March 2021 17:20 IST
WhatsApp Rolls Out Ability to Mute Videos Before Sharing for Android Users

WhatsApp has not offered any clarity on when iPhone users will get the same ability

Highlights
  • WhatsApp’s new feature will let you mute videos with one button
  • It may take some time before all users are able to see the feature
  • This feature was spotted in in WhatsApp for Android beta last month

WhatsApp is rolling out the ability to mute videos before sharing. This feature was spotted in beta earlier last month, and now it's rolling out for stable users on Android. With this new editing tool, Android users can now mute the audio on videos before adding them to their Status or sending them in chats. It may take some time for all WhatsApp users on Android to get the update. There is no clarity on when iOS users will get the new feature.

The instant messaging app tweeted on February 27 that the new muting videos ability is rolling out on Android. WhatsApp says that the rollout is underway for the stable channel, and that the feature is now officially out of beta. Ensure that you are on the latest version to increase your chances of being able to see the feature. To check whether you've received the feature or not, try sending a video to an individual chat or a group or try uploading a video to your Status.

Once you select the video for sharing, the edit page shows up where you can trim the video, add captions and text, and more. A new speaker button can now be seen right below the video frames placed on the top portion of the app. By default, the video's audio will be kept on. Users can choose to click on the speaker button and mute the video before sharing.

If it isn't showing up for you, WhatsApp could be rolling out the feature gradually and all users should be able to see it by the end of the week. WhatsApp hasn't offered any clarity on when iPhone users will get the same ability.

WhatsApp is reportedly also working on bringing multi-device support that would allow users to enable WhatsApp access simultaneously on multiple devices. This feature has been spotted in beta many times, and a more recent WhatsApp for Android beta update 2.21.30.16 reportedly revealed that the company is testing a feature that will allow users to log out of an account on a linked device. This means the user will no longer have to delete their account or uninstall WhatsApp to be able to log out of an account.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, Mute Videos
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
WhatsApp Rolls Out Ability to Mute Videos Before Sharing for Android Users
