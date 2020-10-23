Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Now Lets You Silence Chat Alerts Forever Through Always Mute Feature

WhatsApp Now Lets You Silence Chat Alerts Forever Through Always Mute Feature

WhatsApp’s mute Always feature is available on both Android and iOS devices.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 23 October 2020 12:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Now Lets You Silence Chat Alerts Forever Through Always Mute Feature

Photo Credit: Twitter/ WhatsApp Inc

‘Always’ option replaced ‘1 year’ in mute notifications settings

Highlights
  • WhatsApp gets Always mute option for chats
  • It was added to Android and iOS with the latest update
  • WhatsApp had been testing this feature in beta

WhatsApp now allows you to mute a chat forever with the new ‘Always' option in chat settings. WhatsApp had been testing this feature in the beta version and now it is widely rolling out to the stable version. The developers took to Twitter and shared the development with an image of an iPhone with this feature that now sits alongside the 8 hours and 1 week options. This will allow users to mute individual chats or group chats forever.

WhatsApp, through its Twitter account, shared that the users can now mute their chats forever. The mute chat settings now show ‘8 hours', ‘1 week', and ‘Always' options. The ‘Always' option replaces the ‘1 year' option that was originally part of the settings. You still get to choose whether you want WhatsApp to show notifications for that chat or not. This new feature is present on both iOS and Android devices, as well as on WhatsApp web.

To mute a chat forever, open the chat, tap on the menu option on the top right and select Mute notifications. You will see the three options there with the last one being ‘Always'. Select it and press Ok. You can also select Show notifications if you want to just see notifications without an alert. Once muted, you can will see the Unmute notifications option in the chat settings instead of the Mute notifications option.

Earlier this month, the new ‘Always' mute feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta version 2.20.201.10 along with a few other features. It also brought a new Storage Usage UI for beta users, along with Media Guidelines feature that allows users to align stickers and text when editing images, videos and GIFs.

Furthermore, WhatsApp will also be adding in-app purchases and hosting services to enable businesses sell products through WhatsApp via Facebook Shops.

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Always mute, WhatsApp update
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi Leads Smartphones Sales in India, Apple Hits Double Digit Growth in Strong Q3 Recovery: Report

Related Stories

WhatsApp Now Lets You Silence Chat Alerts Forever Through Always Mute Feature
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Leaked Renders Tip Hole-Punch Display
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals You Can Grab Today
  3. OnePlus 9 Could Be Launched in Just Six Months
  4. PUBG Seems Hiring in India, But That’s Not a Hint at PUBG Mobile Comeback
  5. Vivo V20 Pro to Launch in India Towards the End of November: CEO
  6. Flipkart Dussehra Specials Sale Begins: Top Deals on Mobiles
  7. LG Wing Set to Launch in India on October 28
  8. Apple Removes Stadia-Enabling App From Store for Violating Guidelines
  9. WhatsApp Now Lets You Silence Chat Alerts Forever With Always Mute Feature
  10. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G With VoLTE Calling Support Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Now Lets You Silence Chat Alerts Forever Through Always Mute Feature
  2. Xiaomi Leads Smartphones Sales in India, Apple Hits Double Digit Growth in Strong Q3 Recovery: Report
  3. Huawei FreeBuds Studio With Active Noise Cancellation and Up to 24 Hours Battery Launched
  4. Flipkart to Buy 7.8 Percent Stake in Aditya Birla's Fashion Unit for Rs. 1,500 Crores
  5. Microsoft, Alaska Airlines Team Up for Alternative Jet Fuel to Reduce Carbon Emissions
  6. Huawei Mate 30E Pro With Kirin 990E SoC Launched: Specifications
  7. Uber, Lyft Lose Appeal to Avoid California Labour Law; Cannot Classify Drivers as Independent Contractors
  8. Huawei Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40 Pro+ With Kirin 9000 Processors Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Saudi Arabia Signs MoUs With IBM, Alibaba, Huawei on AI
  10. Tesla’s 'Full Self-Driving' Software Doesn’t Make Cars Drive Themselves, Disclaimer Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com