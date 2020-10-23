WhatsApp now allows you to mute a chat forever with the new ‘Always' option in chat settings. WhatsApp had been testing this feature in the beta version and now it is widely rolling out to the stable version. The developers took to Twitter and shared the development with an image of an iPhone with this feature that now sits alongside the 8 hours and 1 week options. This will allow users to mute individual chats or group chats forever.

WhatsApp, through its Twitter account, shared that the users can now mute their chats forever. The mute chat settings now show ‘8 hours', ‘1 week', and ‘Always' options. The ‘Always' option replaces the ‘1 year' option that was originally part of the settings. You still get to choose whether you want WhatsApp to show notifications for that chat or not. This new feature is present on both iOS and Android devices, as well as on WhatsApp web.

To mute a chat forever, open the chat, tap on the menu option on the top right and select Mute notifications. You will see the three options there with the last one being ‘Always'. Select it and press Ok. You can also select Show notifications if you want to just see notifications without an alert. Once muted, you can will see the Unmute notifications option in the chat settings instead of the Mute notifications option.

Earlier this month, the new ‘Always' mute feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta version 2.20.201.10 along with a few other features. It also brought a new Storage Usage UI for beta users, along with Media Guidelines feature that allows users to align stickers and text when editing images, videos and GIFs.

Furthermore, WhatsApp will also be adding in-app purchases and hosting services to enable businesses sell products through WhatsApp via Facebook Shops.

