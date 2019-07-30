Technology News
WhatsApp Multi-Platform System Confirmed, Will Allow Same Account to Run on Many Devices: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp’s new multi-platform system will include WhatsApp for Windows as well.

Updated: 30 July 2019 10:48 IST
WhatsApp is getting a new feature soon

  • This feature will allow one account to run on multiple devices
  • This includes WhatsApp for Windows and iPads as well
  • There’s no launch date for this feature as of now

WhatsApp was recently rumoured to bring a multi-platform system, enabling users to activate one account on a lot of devices. WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo now says that this is no longer a rumour, and is confirmed news. The tracker hasn't mentioned any other details like launch timeline or a screenshots to support the claim, but just says that the multi-platform system feature is indeed in the works. WABetaInfo says that this includes WhatsApp for Windows (UWP), which brings the ability to use WhatsApp on your PC as well.

The tracker says that the multi-platform system will work on iPhone, Android, iPad, and even WhatsApp for Windows (UWP) whenever it arrives. This means that users will be able to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple devices, without being kicked out of the main one. Users will be able to use their WhatsApp account on iPad (when the app becomes available) without uninstalling it from their iPhone. Similarly, the same WhatsApp account can be used on iOS and Android devices as well.

This feature was first spoken about alongside iOS beta 2.19.80.16. At that time, the tracker said that the feature is rumoured as there weren't any screenshots to support the claim. However, now that the multi-platform system is said to be confirmed, it could mean that WABetaInfo will share screenshots soon. The tracker had also said that ‘with the new system, WhatsApp is also improving their end-to-end encryption, because probably something needs to be changed, seen that the messages must be sent to more devices.'

As explained above, this feature will also enable users to be able to use WhatsApp on their computer, without the necessity for an Internet connection on the phone, by using the UWP app that has been rumoured for a while now. Furthermore, it will also be possible to use the same account on Windows Phone and WhatsApp for Windows.

