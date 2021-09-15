WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Extended to Non-Beta Testers: Report

WhatsApp is reportedly receiving an update that will further extend its multi-device functionality. The update now makes it possible for non-beta users to join the multi-device beta program for a future update, as per WABetaInfo. The multi-device functionality lets users link up to four devices apart from their primary device. With the new functionality, users will be able to use their WhatsApp accounts on different devices. However, users can only add non-phone devices to this functionality.

The 2.21.19.9 update for WhatsApp — spotted by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo — now comes with the possibility for users of the stable version of the instant messaging app on Android and iOS to join the multi-device functionality. The Facebook-owned chat app will now "force users to update to the multi-device version, for a future update," notes WABetaInfo.

The multi-device support for WhatsApp was first announced in July. The new functionality helps provide users with a standalone multi-device experience with which users won't even require their primary smartphone to be connected to the Internet. Additionally, that smartphone could be switched off and users would still be able to use WhatsApp through their linked non-phone devices. This could also prove beneficial if the Internet connection on the user's primary smartphone is unstable but they have a strong Internet connection on their non-phone devices such as laptops, desktops, or Wi-Fi-only tablets.

How to enable multi-device support for WhatsApp

Users who are a part of the beta programme on WhatsApp can join or leave the multi-device beta test with the following steps:

Joining/ Leaving the multi-device beta test on Android

Open WhatsApp. Click on the three-dot menu icon. Head to Linked Devices. Click on Multi-Device Beta. Tap on Join Beta or Leave Beta.

Joining/ Leaving the multi-device beta test on iOS

Open WhatsApp. Go to Settings. Click on Linked Devices. Click on Multi-Device Beta. Tap on Join Beta or Leave Beta.

