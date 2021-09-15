Technology News
  WhatsApp Multi Device Support Extended to Non Beta Testers: Report

WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Extended to Non-Beta Testers: Report

WhatsApp multi-device support is said to be available for non-beta users on Android and iOS.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 15 September 2021 13:05 IST
WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Extended to Non-Beta Testers: Report

Photo Credit: WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been working on multi-device support for a long time

Highlights
  • WhatsApp multi-device support will work on up to 4 non-phone devices
  • The 2.21.19.9 update lets non-beta testers use multi-device support
  • WhatsApp multi-device support was first introduced as a beta test in July

WhatsApp is reportedly receiving an update that will further extend its multi-device functionality. The update now makes it possible for non-beta users to join the multi-device beta program for a future update, as per WABetaInfo. The multi-device functionality lets users link up to four devices apart from their primary device. With the new functionality, users will be able to use their WhatsApp accounts on different devices. However, users can only add non-phone devices to this functionality.

The 2.21.19.9 update for WhatsAppspotted by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo — now comes with the possibility for users of the stable version of the instant messaging app on Android and iOS to join the multi-device functionality. The Facebook-owned chat app will now "force users to update to the multi-device version, for a future update," notes WABetaInfo.

The multi-device support for WhatsApp was first announced in July. The new functionality helps provide users with a standalone multi-device experience with which users won't even require their primary smartphone to be connected to the Internet. Additionally, that smartphone could be switched off and users would still be able to use WhatsApp through their linked non-phone devices. This could also prove beneficial if the Internet connection on the user's primary smartphone is unstable but they have a strong Internet connection on their non-phone devices such as laptops, desktops, or Wi-Fi-only tablets.

How to enable multi-device support for WhatsApp

Users who are a part of the beta programme on WhatsApp can join or leave the multi-device beta test with the following steps:

Joining/ Leaving the multi-device beta test on Android

  1. Open WhatsApp.
  2. Click on the three-dot menu icon.
  3. Head to Linked Devices.
  4. Click on Multi-Device Beta.
  5. Tap on Join Beta or Leave Beta.

Joining/ Leaving the multi-device beta test on iOS

  1. Open WhatsApp.
  2. Go to Settings.
  3. Click on Linked Devices.
  4. Click on Multi-Device Beta.
  5. Tap on Join Beta or Leave Beta.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp Multi Device

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Update, WhatsApp Multi Device
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro, 11 Lite 5G NE to Launch at Global Event Today: How to Watch, Expected Specifications
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G India Launch Date Set for September 19, Shows Amazon Teaser


Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
