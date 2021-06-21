Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Multi Device Support May Initially Be Limited to Web, Desktop Versions

WhatsApp Multi-Device Support May Initially Be Limited to Web, Desktop Versions

Users appear to not be able to communicate using multi-device support with their contacts on an outdated WhatsApp version on their phones.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 June 2021 13:23 IST
WhatsApp Multi-Device Support May Initially Be Limited to Web, Desktop Versions

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp may allow users to stay active on up to five devices using multi-device support

Highlights
  • WhatsApp’s multi-device support may not arrive for mobile users first
  • Its beta testing seems to be initially available to desktop, Portal users
  • WhatsApp may bring multi-device support in the next couple of months

WhatsApp's anticipated multi-device support will first arrive in beta on the WhatsApp Web, desktop, and Portal clients ahead of its debut for users on Android and iPhone, according to a report. It would allow the instant messaging app to test the new development on a small group of users before bringing it to the masses. Multi-device support on WhatsApp has been a part of the rumour mill for some time. WhatsApp head Will Cathcart and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg confirmed its existence in their reported conversation with a beta tracker earlier this month.

WABetaInfo has posted a screenshot suggesting early release of multi-device support on WhatsApp for WhatsApp Web, desktop, and Facebook Portal. The screenshot says that after linking accounts with the Web, desktop, and Portal, users will no longer be needed to stay online on their phones. The WhatsApp beta tracker's report also mentions that up to four additional devices along with one phone could be used at once through multi-device support. This means that the new offering would allow users to connect up to five devices on WhatsApp simultaneously.

whatsapp multi device support web desktop beta screeenshot wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp appears first bring its multi-device support to Web, desktop, and Portal users
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Users appear not to be able to communicate (neither message nor call) with people using an outdated version of WhatsApp on their phones. This suggests that both sides would require the latest version of the app in order to enable multi-device support. This may cause issues for those unable to get an updated WhatsApp version on their devices due to a dated operating system.

The screenshot shared by WABetaInfo also included the point that multi-device support would initially affect “performance and quality”. However, the initial shortcomings are likely to be fixed over time. WhatsApp is also speculated to eventually allow its users on Android and iPhone devices to enable multi-device support from their end. This will broaden the scope of the new experience and make it useful for people who want to stay connected on WhatsApp irrespective of the device they carry.

Earlier this month, Will Cathcart and Mark Zuckerberg in their reported conversation with WABetaInfo talked about multi-device support, among other new features in the works. The executives suggested it may debut within a two months time frame. The experience has, however, been rumoured since at least April 2020.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp multi device support, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Sony SRS-XB13 Extra Bass Portable Wireless Speaker Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 3,990

Related Stories

WhatsApp Multi-Device Support May Initially Be Limited to Web, Desktop Versions
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M32 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90z Display Goes Official
  2. Vivo V21e 5G India Launch Date Set for June 24, Price Tipped
  3. PlayStation 5, PS5 Digital Edition Are Back in Stock in India This Week
  4. OnePlus Becomes Sub-Brand of Oppo, Leaked Memo Shows
  5. Battlegrounds Mobile India May Send Data to Servers in China, CAIT Demands Ban
  6. Mi TV Webcam With Full-HD Video Calling Support Debuting on June 24
  7. Fast & Furious 9 Box Office Nears $300 Million Ahead of US, UK Release
  8. How to Use 2 WhatsApp Accounts on 1 Phone
  9. Rick and Morty Season 5 India Release Date Revealed
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Odyssey G3, Odyssey G5, Odyssey G7 Gaming Monitors With 178 Degrees Viewing Angle Launched
  2. Mi TV Webcam With Support for Full-HD Video Calls Over Google Duo Set to Launch in India on June 24
  3. Mi Watch Revolve Price in India Drops Ahead of Tuesday’s Mi Watch Revolve Active Launch
  4. Realme X9 Pro, Realme X9 Could Launch Soon, CMO Francis Wong's Tweet Hints at India Launch
  5. Facebook, WhatsApp Urge Delhi High Court to Stay CCI Notice in Privacy Policy Matter
  6. Facebook Live Audio Rooms Rolling Out in the US, Users Can Also Listen to Select Podcasts
  7. OnePlus Becomes Sub-Brand of Oppo as a Result of the Merger, Leaked Memo Shows
  8. Apple Faces Antitrust Investigation Over Market Dominance in Germany
  9. Realme Narzo 30, Realme Narzo 30 5G, Realme Buds Q2 Price in India, Colour Options Surface Online
  10. Twitter Users Freeze Deceased Friends, Family Members in Time With Google Maps Street View Images
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com