Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Multi Device Support Spotted in Development Again, Delete Messages Feature May Get a New Name

WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Spotted in Development Again, Delete Messages Feature May Get a New Name

WhatsApp v2.20.110 beta for Android shows development for the anticipated multi-platform feature.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 1 April 2020 11:10 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Spotted in Development Again, Delete Messages Feature May Get a New Name

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp’s upcoming 2.20.110 version has reached the beta stage

Highlights
  • WhatsApp is yet to say when it will launch the multi-platform support
  • This is a much-anticipated feature among WhatsApp users
  • Expiring messages will show an indicator on the user’s profile picture

WhatsApp reportedly has been working on multi-device support for a while now. The feature was spotted in the beta version of WhatsApp for iPhone in November last year, and traces of it being in development go back to as far as July 2019. The ability to allow the same WhatsApp account to run on many devices has again cropped up in the latest beta of WhatsApp for Android, released a day ago. WhatsApp's multi-platform system is one of its most awaited features as it will enable users to use their account on more than one device at a time, a restriction that is currently set for all WhatsApp users across the globe. The latest beta also renames the rumoured Delete Messages feature.

The multi-platform feature was spotted in WhatsApp v2.20.110 beta for Android by WABetaInfo. It is still under development and hasn't been enabled, which means that you may not see it even if you are on the latest beta.

WABetaInfo has found evidence that WhatsApp will notify users in the chat if their contact has added a new device. Since WhatsApp is end-to-end encrypted, when a user will add a new device to WhatsApp, the app will have to change the encryption keys.

whatsapp main 2 WhatsApp

WhatsApp has renamed its Disappearing Messages to Expiring Messages
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Apart from this, the latest beta also gives us more information on the upcoming feature that will enable users to automatically delete messages for both parties. This feature was earlier reported to be called Disappearing Messages or Delete Messages, but it is now being called Expiring Messages. This feature will only be accessible for administrators in group chats, while individual chats will allow both parties to use this feature. When Expiring Messages is enabled in a specific chat, WhatsApp will show an indicator on the profile picture in the chats list. The same indicator will be available in the chat as well.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Multi Device Support, WhatsApp Expiring Messages
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Facebook Feature Lets People Reach Out for Help in Pandemic
WWE, Sony India Bringing WWE Network to SonyLIV

Related Stories

WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Spotted in Development Again, Delete Messages Feature May Get a New Name
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Money Heist, Extraction, The Departed, and More on Netflix in April
  2. From Money Heist to Modern Family, TV Shows to Watch in April
  3. New Launch Date, Pricing Revealed for Disney+ Hotstar
  4. Vodafone Idea Brings Rs. 95 Prepaid Recharge With 56 Days Validity
  5. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  6. COVID-19 Test Now Available for Booking Online via Practo
  7. WhatsApp Moves Closer to Letting You Use Same Number on Multiple Phones
  8. Zoom Under Scrutiny in the US Over Privacy Concerns, Porn Hacks
  9. Trance, Rocketman, 4 More Shots Please, and More on Prime Video in April
  10. Internet Archive Opens National Emergency Library, Offers Copyright E-Books
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi, Redmi, Poco Phones Get a Price Hike as Increased GST Rate Comes Into Effect
  2. Zoom Under Scrutiny in the US Over Privacy Concerns, Porn Hacks
  3. WWE, Sony India Bringing WWE Network to SonyLIV
  4. WhatsApp Multi-Device Support Spotted in Development Again, Delete Messages Feature May Get a New Name
  5. Facebook Feature Lets People Reach Out for Help in Pandemic
  6. Xerox Ends Hostile Bid to Buy HP Amid COVID-19 Uncertainty
  7. Vivo S6 With 5G Support, 4,500mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Elon Musk Says Tesla Can Supply FDA-Approved Ventilators Free of Cost to Hospitals
  9. Marriott Reveals Data Breach That Could Have Impacted 5.2 Million Customers
  10. Google Pixel 3, Google Pixel 3 XL Discontinued in the US: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com