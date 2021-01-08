Technology News
  WhatsApp May Soon Allow Public Testing of Multi Device Support for Android Users

WhatsApp May Soon Allow Public Testing of Multi-Device Support for Android Users

WhatsApp 2.21.1.1 beta for Android reportedly carries a reference to suggest public testing of multi-device support.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 8 January 2021 14:57 IST
WhatsApp May Soon Allow Public-Device Support for Android Users

WhatsApp would let users access their accounts on up to four devices simultaneously through new support

Highlights
  • WhatsApp appears to offer public testing through a WhatsApp Web Beta
  • An option to join beta testing would be available on Android
  • WhatsApp is apparently developing the feature for some time

WhatsApp appears to soon allow users to test its multi-device support. A recent WhatsApp beta for Android has suggested that the messaging app could bring a WhatsApp Web Beta release to let users try anticipated multi-device support that is rumoured to enable WhatsApp access simultaneously on multiple devices. Some references suggesting support for multi-device logins surfaced in the last few months. The feature also initially appeared online in July 2019. However, WhatsApp hasn't yet provided any official confirmation on its existence.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp 2.21.1.1 beta for Android includes a reference that suggests public testing of multi-device support. The website reports that WhatsApp's Android app will provide a new option to let users join beta testing for the new feature by going to the WhatsApp Web/ Desktop settings.

Some screenshots shared by WABetaInfo suggest that WhatsApp would offer a pop-up message to specify that users will not be required to keep their phones connected when using WhatsApp Web or desktop client. This is unlike the current scenario in which you need to keep your phone connected to the Internet to communicate using the Web or desktop version of the messaging app.

whatsapp beta android desktop multi device support testing screenshot wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp seems to provide an option to join beta testing for multi-device support
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

Multi-device support on WhatsApp is also rumoured to allow users to access their account from not just one or two devices but up to four devices simultaneously. This will especially be helpful if you don't want to keep an eye on your phone while working on a desktop or laptop.

One of the screenshots provided to suggest the development indicates that the public testing of multi-device support on WhatsApp would initially be of limited nature, with the absence of options to archive and mute chats from a companion device. You are also not likely to be allowed to delete messages or any chat threads from a companion device if it's not connected to your phone. Similarly, calling functionality would not be provided on desktops.

Having said that, WhatsApp may enable those changes over time — upon successfully bringing initial multi-device support.

In July 2019, WhatsApp was found to have the feature in development to enable simultaneous access on multiple devices. Its support appeared in a beta release for Android devices in April last year. The feature was also found to reach its final stage for Android, iPhone, and desktop users in September.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

