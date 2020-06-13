Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Tipped to Soon Let You Access Your Account From Up to 4 Devices Simultaneously

WhatsApp Tipped to Soon Let You Access Your Account From Up to 4 Devices Simultaneously

A screenshot suggests that the app would use Wi-Fi connectivity to sync data across devices.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 13 June 2020 12:21 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Tipped to Soon Let You Access Your Account From Up to 4 Devices Simultaneously

WhatsApp’s multi-device support has been in the news for quite some time

Highlights
  • WhatsApp currently doesn’t allow account access from more than one device
  • However, WABetaInfo says a new feature in the works to allow 4 devices
  • WhatsApp was seen working on multi-device support in late April

WhatsApp seems set to soon allow you to use your WhatsApp account on as many as four devices simultaneously. A screenshot has been posted on Twitter to give a glimpse at the new feature that is still under development and is yet to be released even for beta testing. Multi-device support on WhatsApp has been in the rumours for quite some time. A reference of enabling a single WhatsApp account on multiple devices was also recently spotted on a beta version.

As per the tweet posted on WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is adding the ability to let you use your WhatsApp account from four devices at the same time. The screenshot carried along with the tweet suggests that the app would use Wi-Fi connectivity to sync data across devices. However, WhatsApp may provide mobile data as an opt-in option for users who don't have a Wi-Fi connection but want to use their accounts on multiple devices.

 

At present, WhatsApp doesn't allow users to be connected on multiple devices simultaneously. The app also doesn't support two WhatsApp accounts on one device. However, some Android phones have dual app support to enable access from up to two accounts.

WABetaInfo has explicitly mentioned that the new feature is currently under development. This means that it's not a part of any of recent beta versions and maybe limited to an internal testing. Furthermore, WhatsApp may make certain changes before bringing the feature to a public release.

Multi-device support development - earlier signs
Previous reports have mentioned that WhatsApp is working on multi-device support to let users enable access to their accounts from multiple devices. In late April, a screenshot was posted by WABetaInfo suggesting the ability to use multi-device support by scanning the QR code generated for a particular profile.

WhatsApp may take some time to enable multi-device support for its users. Meanwhile, you can expect some new revelations surfacing online to show how the new support would function upon its arrival.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp multi device, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Facebook's Giphy Deal Draws UK Competition Watchdog's Attention

Related Stories

WhatsApp Tipped to Soon Let You Access Your Account From Up to 4 Devices Simultaneously
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Starts MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program in India
  2. Motorola One Fusion+ India Launch Teased: Price and Specifications
  3. Oppo A52 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Motorola One Fusion+ Launching in India on June 16, Flipkart Reveals
  5. Smartphones That Received a Price Hike in India in the Last 1 Month
  6. Infinix Hot 9 Review
  7. Adobe Photoshop Camera App Now Available to Everyone on Android, iOS
  8. Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition: Pros and Cons in 10 Points
  9. Mi Notebook Pro 15 (2020) With Up to 10th-Gen Intel Core i7 Processor Launched
  10. OnePlus 8 Pro Review
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Tipped to Soon Let You Access Your Account From Up to 4 Devices Simultaneously
  2. Facebook's Giphy Deal Draws UK Competition Watchdog's Attention
  3. TikTok Rival Zynn Blames Google Play Removal on 'Isolated Incident'
  4. NASA Names Kathy Lueders First Woman to Head Human Spaceflight
  5. Facebook Fires Employee Who Protested Inaction on Trump Posts
  6. Poco X2, Samsung Galaxy M21, and Other Phones That Received a Price Hike in Last 1 Month
  7. Vivo Watch Reportedly Gets 3C Certification, Specifications Remain a Mystery
  8. Zuckerberg's Former Aide Chris Cox Returns to Facebook as Product Head
  9. MIUI 12 Pilot Testing Program Kicks Off in India for Redmi Note 8 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S
  10. Resident Evil Series Crosses 100 Million Units Sold Globally, Developer Capcom Announces
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com