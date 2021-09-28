Technology News
  WhatsApp Testing to Expand Multi Device Feature to Secondary Android, iOS Devices: Report

WhatsApp Testing to Expand Multi-Device Feature to Secondary Android, iOS Devices: Report

WhatsApp may initially reserve the new multi-device update for Android tablets and iPad.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 September 2021 13:12 IST
WhatsApp Testing to Expand Multi-Device Feature to Secondary Android, iOS Devices: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp is initially offering multi-device support for users on desktop, Web, and Facebook Portal

Highlights
  • WhatsApp appears to be expanding multi-device support
  • Multi-device 2.0 may be available to Android and iPhone
  • WhatsApp is spotted updating voice messages with a seek option

WhatsApp is found to be working on expanding its multi-device feature to let users access the instant messaging app on multiple devices based on Android and iOS. At present, the feature works in beta as an opt-in offering designed for WhatsApp on the Web, desktop, and Facebook Portal. It allows users to access WhatsApp on secondary devices even when their phones don't have active Internet access. WhatsApp may initially look for Android tablets and iPad as the next potential devices for expanding multi-device support. However, we may also see mobile devices based on Android and iOS getting its access to let you use a single WhatsApp account on multiple phones.

According to a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is currently testing an update to its existing multi-device feature — multi-device 2.0 — to bring it for Android and iOS devices. A screenshot has also been shared by the source to give reference about the development. It suggests downloading WhatsApp messages on mobile devices.

whatsapp multi device support expansion update screenshot wabetainfo WhatsApp for iOS Whatsapp

WhatsApp appears to be testing an expanded multi-device feature on iOS
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WABetaInfo reports that the secondary mobile device would be able to download all existing messages from the server when a user would open WhatsApp on that device for the first time. The entire chat history appears to be end-to-end encrypted.

In July, WhatsApp officially started testing its multi-device feature in beta for people using the messaging app on their desktop, Web browser, and Facebook Portal. It provided the option to users to continue to access their WhatsApp conversations on up to four of these secondary devices simultaneously, without ensuring that their phone has an active Internet access or is in close proximity.

The initial rollout has, however, missed a large part of the users who want to access the messaging app on multiple mobile devices. WhatsApp may eventually reach them by providing its multi-device feature for Android and iOS devices in the future.

WABetaInfo notes in its report that the expanded multi-device feature is currently under development on a WhatsApp for iOS beta release, though the Facebook-owned messaging app is said to be working on its Android version as well.

WhatsApp may initially reserve the new multi-device update for Android tablets and iPad. It is, though, likely to be available for users on Android phones and the iPhone in the future to let people access a single WhatsApp account on both their primary and secondary mobile devices.

In addition to multi-device 2.0, WhatsApp is seen to be working on an improved voice message experience by introducing a dot on the waveforms available before sending voice messages to let users seek the audio clip. It appears on WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.20.6, though some users on the beta version 2.21.20.3 also received that experience, WABetaInfo reports.

whatsapp voice message update dot seek tool wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp may introduce an option to seek audio in voice messages using a dot on waveforms
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WABetaInfo has also shared a reference about the placement of the under-developing reactions on WhatsApp for Android beta 2.21.20.8. Message reactions appear to be available just under the message bubble. Beta testers are yet to see the change, though.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: WhatsApp Multi Device, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp for iPhone, WhatsApp Reactions, WhatsApp

Further reading: WhatsApp Multi Device, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp for iPhone, WhatsApp Reactions, WhatsApp
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi Watch Color 2 Smartwatch With 117 Sports Modes, 12-Day Battery Life Launched

WhatsApp Testing to Expand Multi-Device Feature to Secondary Android, iOS Devices: Report
