Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Money Transfers Relaunched in Brazil, Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Announces

WhatsApp Money Transfers Relaunched in Brazil, Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Announces

Brazil is the second country where WhatsApp has launched money transfers, after India.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 May 2021 14:20 IST
WhatsApp Money Transfers Relaunched in Brazil, Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Announces

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @davidmarcus

Starting today, a limited and undisclosed number of users will get a payment tool in their app

Highlights
  • The roll out of the new feature will be phased
  • In June, WhatsApp had launched its payments services in Brazil
  • The central bank suspended it some days later

Facebook's WhatsApp messaging service relaunched on Tuesday its transfer money services between individuals in Brazil, after it was blocked by the central bank nearly one year ago, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg said in a Tuesday video.

Brazil is the second country where the messaging service launched money transfers. In India, WhatsApp's biggest market with 400 million users, it got approval to start financial services in November.

By using debit or pre-paid cards numbers, WhatsApp's 120 million users in Brazil are able to send each other up to BRL 5,000 per month (roughly Rs. 67,900) through the messaging service free of charge. Initially, the system will not allow each transaction to surpass BRL 1,000 (roughly Rs. 1,600) or more than 20 transfers per day.

The roll out of the new feature will be phased, Chief Operating Officer Matthew Idema said in an interview. Starting today, a limited and undisclosed number of users will get a payment tool in their app. With that, they will be allowed to invite new users.

In June, WhatsApp had launched its payments services in Brazil, but the central bank suspended it some days later alleging it could damage the country's existing payments system in terms of competition, efficiency and data privacy.

In addition to reviewing the proposed payments network, the monetary authority also requested the technology giant be labeled as financial services company in Brazil, prompting Facebook to create a new unit called Facebook Pagamentos do Brasil, which is now regulated by the central bank.

But the central bank has not yet greenlit payments with merchants, which is expected to be a paid service, adding a new line of revenue for WhatsApp. Last year, card payments in Brazil totaled BRL 2 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,98,80,460 crores), up 8.2 percent from 2019.

Idema said talks with the central bank are still ongoing and Facebook expects the launch of merchant payments to occur this year, declining to comment on whether it will be a paid service.

"For WhatsApp launching payments is interesting because it increases the app usage," the COO said.

WhatsApp started its payment service in partnership with card networks Visa and Mastercard and payments processor Cielo SA. It will operate with cards issued by Banco do Brasil SA, Banco Inter, Banco Bradesco SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA, fintech Nubank, MercadoLibre's Mercado Pago, and Sicredi.
 

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Mi 11X the best phone under Rs. 35,000? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:50), we jump over to the Marvel series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, WhatsApp Pay Brazil, Mark Zuckerberg
Bill Gates Warns World to Be Prepared For Bio-terrorism And Climate Change After Covid: Watch Video

Related Stories

WhatsApp Money Transfers Relaunched in Brazil, Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Announces
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. These Sites Can Help You Find a Slot for COVID-19 Vaccination Appointments
  2. Signal Says It Was Banned From Facebook Ad Platform for Being Honest
  3. Hubble Captured Something on Your Birthday. Enter the Date to Find Out
  4. Redmi Watch India Launch Date Set for May 13, Xiaomi Teases
  5. Moto G60 Review: Don't Go by Megapixels Alone
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G India Launch Expected to Be Soon, Price Tipped
  7. Asus VivoBook Pro 14 With AMD Ryzen 5000 Series CPU, OLED Display Launched
  8. Mi 11 Ultra Review: A Leap of Faith
  9. How to Apply E-Pass for Travel During Uttar Pradesh Lockdown
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi 11 Ultra 67W Fast Charger to Launch in India Soon
  2. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Tipped to Come With 15W Charging Support
  3. YouTube Automatic Translation Feature Allows Users to Browse Videos in Their Native Language: Report
  4. HealthifyMe Launches Real-Time COVID-19 Vaccination Slot Finder With WhatsApp Notifications for When Slots Open Up
  5. Apple Pulls, Re-Releases Safari 14.1 to Fix Security Issues and Browsing Bugs the Update Introduced
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite Support Websites Go Live; Design and Specifications Tipped
  7. Microsoft Counterfit Tool for Testing Security of AI Systems Released as Open-Source Project
  8. 100-Million-Year-Old Sauropod Dinosaur Bones Discovered in Meghalaya: Researchers
  9. China’s Out-of-Control Rocket Set to Re-Enter Earth’s Atmosphere
  10. Xiaomi Said to Be Working on 3 High-End Android Tablets, Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com