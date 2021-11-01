WhatsApp is found to have released its new beta versions for Android and iOS devices with the branding to show Facebook's new name — Meta. The change has not yet been implemented for all users, though it's quite certain to reach all WhatsApp consumers over time since Facebook has decided to go with the Meta branding from now. The social media giant announced its move to the new brand name last week. It's aimed to go beyond offering a traditional social media network and begin with the new immersive experience that is called metaverse.

As spotted by WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp for Android beta version 2.21.22.21 has started showing Facebook's Meta branding. It replaces the earlier ‘WhatsApp from Facebook' with the new ‘WhatsApp from Meta' in both splash screen and setting menu.

WhatsApp for Android has started showing the Meta branding to select beta testers

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The change, however, seems to be not available to all beta testers as Gadgets 360 wasn't able to spot the new branding after installing the latest beta version.

Nevertheless, WABetaInfo in a separate report mentions that the rebranding has also started appearing on WhatsApp for iOS beta version 2.21.220.14.

WhatsApp seems to be enabling the Meta branding for iOS beta testers as well

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp Head Will Cathcart last week tweeted to confirm that WhatsApp will start showing the Meta branding on both its apps and website over the coming weeks. This suggests that the update could arrive for users on a stable WhatsApp version in the coming future.

The new branding is not likely to come along with any additional changes for WhatsApp users — at least in the initial phase. However, Facebook would over time expand both its business and focus towards metaverse experiences in the future.

In 2019, WhatsApp started showing the ‘WhatsApp from Facebook' branding. Facebook also implemented that same change for Instagram. That move was to highlight the parent company of both Instagram and WhatsApp right at the time when a user opens their apps.

Alongside the branding-focussed change, WhatsApp has brought its iOS beta version 2.21.220.12 that brings an ability to rate messages coming from business accounts on the platform.

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a 'Rate' feature for business messages

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

The instant messaging app had started testing that experience initially for its beta testers on Android last week. It lets businesses receive direct feedback from customers on the messages they send using WhatsApp.