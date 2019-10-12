Technology News
loading

WhatsApp Back on Google Play Store After a Brief Disappearance

WhatsApp had disappeared for some from the Google Play Store on Friday.

By | Updated: 12 October 2019 12:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Back on Google Play Store After a Brief Disappearance

WhatsApp confirmed its app was now back on the Google Play store after its sudden disappearance

Highlights
  • WhatsApp got suddenly disappeared from Google Play store on Friday
  • The reason for the disappearance is unclear so far
  • WhatsApp on iPhone will stop supporting iOS 8 from February, 2020

Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Saturday confirmed that the app was now back on the Google Play store after its sudden disappearance. New users can download the app on Android phones by just typing WhatsApp on the search box of Google Play Store. Unfortunately, the reason for the short absence remains unclear.

Users on Friday reported that the Facebook-owned instant chat messenger app disappeared from the Google Play store.

Due to the sudden disappearance, those who were looking to join WhatsApp for the first time were not able to install it via the Google Play store.

WhatsApp to stop working on iPhone models running iOS 8 on February 1, 2020

iPhone users who have not upgraded to a new version of the operating system for long -- there is one more reason to do so. If WhatsApp is currently active on your iOS 8 device, you will be able to use it only until February 1, 2020, according to an update from the instant messaging platform.

"On iOS 8, you can no longer create new accounts or reverify existing accounts," said the update.

So, iPhone users will need iOS 9 or later to run WhatsApp.

"For the best experience, we recommend you use the latest version of iOS available for your phone," WhatsApp said.

"We don't explicitly restrict the use of jailbroken or unlocked devices. However, because these modifications might affect the functionality of your device, we can't provide support for devices using modified versions of the iPhone's operating system," it added.

WhatsApp said that users of Android versions 2.3.7 and older will no longer be able to create new accounts, nor reverify existing accounts.

However, they will be able to continue using WhatsApp until February 1, 2020.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp for iPhone, WhatsApp
Diwali With Mi Sale: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-Inch, More Get Discounts, Offers
Honor Smartphones
WhatsApp Back on Google Play Store After a Brief Disappearance
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Kicks Off: Here Are All the Best Offers
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Availability Teased on Amazon India Ahead of Launch
  3. Jio Reveals Certain Subscribers Can Still Make Free Voice Calls: Here's How
  4. Nokia 7.2 Review
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins: Here Are the Best Offers Today
  6. Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch With Up to 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  7. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 to Receive Android 10 Update This Month
  8. Jio Phone to Get Special Price of Rs. 699 for the Festive Season
  9. Airtel Launches Xstream Box and Xstream Stick in India
  10. Dish SMRT Hub Set-Top Box, SMRT Kit With Alexa Dongle Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Back on Google Play Store After a Brief Disappearance
  2. Diwali With Mi Sale: Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-Inch, More Get Discounts, Offers
  3. Blizzard Restores Hong Kong Hearthstone Player’s Winnings, Says China Not a Factor in Ban
  4. Alexei Leonov, the First Human to Walk in Space, Dies at 85
  5. US SEC Halts Telegram's $1.7 Billion Digital Token Offering
  6. Facebook’s Libra Currency Abandoned by eBay, Mastercard, Visa, Stripe
  7. Redmi 8 to Go on Sale in India Again Today via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Offers, Specifications
  8. OnePlus 7T Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, OnePlus.in: Price, Specifications, Offers
  9. Motorola One Macro Goes on Sale in India via Flipkart: Price, Specifications, Offers
  10. Huami Amazfit GTS Smartwatch With Up to 14-Day Battery Life Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.