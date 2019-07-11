Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Messages Can Be Traced Without Diluting End to End Encryption, IIT M Professor Says

WhatsApp Messages Can Be Traced Without Diluting End-to-End Encryption, IIT-M Professor Says

"If WhatsApp says it is not technically possible to show the originator of the message, I can show that it is possible."

By | Updated: 11 July 2019 12:12 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
WhatsApp Messages Can Be Traced Without Diluting End-to-End Encryption, IIT-M Professor Says

With India pressing for traceability of WhatsApp messages to check the spread of fake news, a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology-Madras on Wednesday stressed that the issue can be easily resolved without diluting end-to-end encryption and affecting the privacy of users.

"If WhatsApp says it is not technically possible to show the originator of the message, I can show that it is possible," said V. Kamakoti, while delivering a lecture at Indian Council of World Affairs.

"When a message is sent from WhatsApp, the identity of the originator can also be revealed along with the message. So the message and the identity of the creator can be seen only by the recipient. When that recipient forwards the message, his/her identity can be revealed to the next recipient," he said, adding that as per court ruling, those who forward a harmful message can also be held responsible in certain cases.

"In this way, you do not need to break end-to-end encryption and infringe the privacy of anyone and yet make the messages traceable when the investigating agencies want to find out. And this is what we have projected to WhatsApp," he said.

India started pressing for traceability of WhatsApp messages after several lynching cases last year were linked to rumours spread on the messaging service.

WhatsApp has maintained that allowing traceability will dilute its end-to-end encryption which ensures that only the sender of the message and the recipient can see the message - not even WhatsApp itself.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp
Realme X Up for 'Blind Order' in India Till July 14, Rs. 500 Discount Offered: All Details
OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 6 OxygenOS Open Beta Updates Bring July Security Patch, Fix Quick Reply Issue, and More
Honor Smartphones
WhatsApp Messages Can Be Traced Without Diluting End-to-End Encryption, IIT-M Professor Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Y3
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 7A Review
  2. Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale Starts Next Week: Deals Previewed
  3. Amazon Prime Day 2019: How to Score the Best Deals
  4. Nokia 9 PureView With Penta-Lens Camera Launched in India
  5. WhatsApp Spotted Adding a Shortcut for Quick Edits of Media in Chats
  6. Oppo K3 to Launch in India on July 19, Amazon Listing Confirms
  7. LG Launches New Range of AI-Enabled ThinQ TVs in India
  8. 25 Million Android Devices Infected by a New Malware: Check Point Research
  9. Airtel Now Offering Free Shaw Academy Courses to Platinum Customers
  10. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.