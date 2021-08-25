Technology News
WhatsApp Testing Message Reactions; Could Work Similar to iMessage, Instagram, Twitter

WhatsApp has been spotted asking users to update their app to see message reactions.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 25 August 2021 13:31 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

WhatsApp may soon let you add a reaction to a message you’ve received on the app

Highlights
  • WhatsApp has been spotted working on message reactions
  • Message reactions would work alongside stickers and emojis
  • WhatsApp is found to have a message ready to inform about the update

WhatsApp has been spotted working on message reactions to let users express their emotions in response to the messages they receive on the app. This could be similar to how reactions are available on platforms including iMessage, Instagram, and Twitter. Message reactions on WhatsApp may be a new step by the Facebook-owned company to enhance the communication experience on its platform. WhatsApp has so far enabled its users to express their emotions in a chat thread by using stickers, GIFs, and emojis.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is at present testing message reactions internally. This means that regular users and even beta testers will not be able to experience the feature at this moment.

However, WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot that suggests a message would appear when a user is on an older version of WhatsApp that doesn't support reactions. The user in this case would be asked to update the app to see the reactions they have received on a particular message.

whatsapp message reactions update screenshot wabetainfo WhatsApp

WhatsApp may inform users to update their app to start seeing message reactions
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

WABetaInfo reports that the message suggesting incompatibility with older WhatsApp versions could be the first step towards enabling reactions on the platform.

The screenshot shared online is from a WhatsApp for Android beta release. However, WABetaInfo says that message reactions would not just be limited to Android but also be available on WhatsApp for iPhone and Web/ Desktop clients.

Platforms including Twitter and iMessage allow users to express their emotions by adding reactions to the messages they receive. Similarly, Facebook's Instagram and Messenger apps also enable their consumers with message reactions. WhatsApp is, therefore, seemingly trying to imitate that experience by enabling reactions on its platform.

In 2018, WhatsApp brought stickers to its platform to let users express their emotions using different sticker packs. It enhanced that experience by bringing animated stickers last year.

Alongside stickers, WhatsApp has GIFs and emojis on the platform to help users express emotions in chats.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for Android, WhatsApp Message Reactions, Message Reactions
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
