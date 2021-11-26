WhatsApp is reported to be making more iterations to the rumoured message reactions feature. This was spotted in the past as well, and it essentially looks to allow users to react to a specific message in a chat. A new reaction info tab has been spotted under development, allowing users to see who reacted to a message easily. Message reactions are reported to be available in individual chat threads and group chat threads. The upcoming feature from WhatsApp is likely to allow users to react to a message using different emojis.

WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp is planning to release the possibility to react to messages in a future update. This feature is said to be under development and it may not be available in the latest beta either. While reactions will show up below the message, there is a separate reaction info tab which will let users see who reacted to a message.

The tipster has shared a screenshot of the new reaction info tab. It is seen that all reactions are listed in the first tab called “All,” then WhatsApp groups who reacted to a message using a specific emoji, in a separate tab. WABetaInfo reports that a user will be able to react to a specific message once and reactions are limited to six emojis.

The feature has been spotted during the development of WhatsApp beta for iOS, but WhatsApp is reportedly also working on bringing the same ability on WhatsApp beta for Android as well.

WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for Desktop users recently got a new custom sticker tool which allows users to create stickers using photos from the computer. This feature is rolling out for Mac and PC users. Before this, users would have to use third party apps to make their own stickers before sending them on WhatsApp. There is no clarity on when it will be available for Android or iOS users.