Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Message Reactions to Get Separate Notifications Settings Menu: Report

WhatsApp Message Reactions to Get Separate Notifications Settings Menu: Report

WhatsApp message reactions feature was initially reported in August.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 14 January 2022 11:14 IST
WhatsApp Message Reactions to Get Separate Notifications Settings Menu: Report

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp message reactions will have a separate toggle for individual and group chats

Highlights
  • WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.2.72 is currently receiving the new settings
  • There is no information for the rollout of the feature for Android users
  • WhatsApp message reactions will also get a reaction information tab

WhatsApp has been reported to get message reactions and a fresh report suggests that the global rollout of this feature may happen sometime soon. The instant messaging app from Meta has been tipped to get settings to manage notifications for message reactions. Back in August, it was reported that WhatsApp will allow users to react to individual messages, in a similar fashion to Instagram's message reactions. WhatsApp will also show a message reactions information tab to show who liked the message and which specific emoji was used.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app from Meta is receiving notifications for message reactions. Users of WhatsApp for iOS will soon get the ability to manage which notifications they want to receive – either for individual or group chats – along with the ability to manage notification sounds. However, the report mentions that it may still be a while before users have the ability to react to messages in WhatsApp.

The update is rolling out with the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.2.72. As of now, there is no information when this feature will roll out for Android smartphones.

WhatsApp's message reactions feature was first reported in August. The instant messaging service is said to give users the ability to react to individual messages, similar to iMessage, Instagram, and Twitter. So far, WhatsApp users can only express their emotions in a chat thread by using stickers, GIFs, and emojis.

In September, it was reported how WhatsApp will show message reactions when the feature is rolled out. The message reactions will show up as a small dialogue box below the chat bubble. The reactions will not be anonymous so all the users in the chat will be able to see who reacted to a particular message.

Back in November, WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp will be getting a message reaction info tab that will show who liked that particular message and which specific emoji was used. The info tab will show an 'All' tab that will list all users who reacted to the message, regardless of the emoji they used. Next to it, all other reactions will be grouped as per the emoji used.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp for iOS, WhatsApp Message Reactions, Message Reactions
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Redmi Note 11S Alleged Renders Surface Online, Tip 108-Megapixel Rear Primary Camera

Related Stories

WhatsApp Message Reactions to Get Separate Notifications Settings Menu: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Internet Shutdowns Cost $5.45 Billion in 2021 Globally: Report
  2. Xiaomi 11T Pro Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  3. Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earphones With LDAC Support Launched in India
  4. Review: Human, Powered by Shefali Shah, Is an Overambitious Machiavellian Drama
  5. Redmi Note 11S to Launch in India Soon, Xiaomi Teases
  6. BSNL Brings 4 New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Unlimited Calls, Data
  7. All You Need to Know About God of War on PC
  8. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Sale Date, Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
  9. Vivo V23 Pro 5G Goes on Sale in India: All You Need to Know
  10. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Message Reactions to Get Separate Notifications Settings Menu: Report
  2. Redmi Note 11S Alleged Renders Surface Online, Tip 108-Megapixel Rear Primary Camera
  3. Microsoft Opens Workplace Sexual Harassment Investigation Sought by Investors
  4. OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus Buds Z2 Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Specifications, More
  5. iPhone 14 Pro Could Sport a 48-Megapixel Primary Sensor, TrendForce Report Suggests
  6. Virgin Orbit Successfully Launches 7 Satellites Into Orbit
  7. Mozilla Firefox 96 Update Brings Noise Cancellation on Calls, History Highlights, More to Android and Desktop
  8. Microsoft Researchers Detail macOS Vulnerability That Could Let Attackers Gain User Data
  9. Tecno Pova Neo With 6,000mAh Battery Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Google Pixel Foldable Smartphone Resembling Oppo Find N Design Spotted on Android 12L Beta
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com