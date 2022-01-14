WhatsApp has been reported to get message reactions and a fresh report suggests that the global rollout of this feature may happen sometime soon. The instant messaging app from Meta has been tipped to get settings to manage notifications for message reactions. Back in August, it was reported that WhatsApp will allow users to react to individual messages, in a similar fashion to Instagram's message reactions. WhatsApp will also show a message reactions information tab to show who liked the message and which specific emoji was used.

As per a report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app from Meta is receiving notifications for message reactions. Users of WhatsApp for iOS will soon get the ability to manage which notifications they want to receive – either for individual or group chats – along with the ability to manage notification sounds. However, the report mentions that it may still be a while before users have the ability to react to messages in WhatsApp.

The update is rolling out with the WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.2.72. As of now, there is no information when this feature will roll out for Android smartphones.

WhatsApp's message reactions feature was first reported in August. The instant messaging service is said to give users the ability to react to individual messages, similar to iMessage, Instagram, and Twitter. So far, WhatsApp users can only express their emotions in a chat thread by using stickers, GIFs, and emojis.

In September, it was reported how WhatsApp will show message reactions when the feature is rolled out. The message reactions will show up as a small dialogue box below the chat bubble. The reactions will not be anonymous so all the users in the chat will be able to see who reacted to a particular message.

Back in November, WABetaInfo reported that WhatsApp will be getting a message reaction info tab that will show who liked that particular message and which specific emoji was used. The info tab will show an 'All' tab that will list all users who reacted to the message, regardless of the emoji they used. Next to it, all other reactions will be grouped as per the emoji used.