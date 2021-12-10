Technology News
WhatsApp Could Soon Get New Media Sending Menu, May Let Users Edit Recipients Before Sharing Media

WhatsApp's "edit recipients" feature is currently under development.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 10 December 2021 11:07 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Alexander Shatov

WhatsApp's new media related features are said to rollout soon

Highlights
  • WhatsApp's new feature was spotted in beta for Android update 2.21.25.19
  • There is no information on when it will be available for iOS users
  • WhatsApp recently rolled out a digital payments pilot programme in the US

WhatsApp is reportedly receiving an option which will let users edit the recipients before they send out media. This functionality was spotted in a beta update but it is said to be still under development and may take some time to reach beta testers. However, there is no information on when that may happen. Earlier this week, WhatsApp announced a pilot programme with the Meta-owned fintech platform Novi digital wallet. This will allow users to send and receive money from within the messaging app itself.

As per WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, a new feature was discovered in the WhatsApp beta for Android update 2.21.25.19. The new feature will let users edit the recipients before sending out media. The tracker also shared a partial screenshot which shows when users are in the media editor menu of WhatsApp, they will be able to select more people and groups as recipients, even if they are in a different chat. The new recipient editing feature is still under development at the moment and is said to roll out to beta testers at a later date.

whatsapp edit recipient wabetainfo whatsapp_edit_recipient_wabetainfo

WhatsApp's new functionality will let users edit recipients before sending out media
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Earlier this month, WABetaInfo discovered a new layout when users are sending media. This layout was spotted in WhatsApp beta for Android update 2.21.25.6 and is also said to be released to the public later. This new layout for sending media also allows users to select the recipients. It should be noted that since this feature is currently under development, it may be altered before it is rolled out. There is also no information when this feature will be rolled out for WhatsApp on iOS users.

whatsapp media sending menu redesign wabetainfo whatsapp_media_sending_menu_redesign_wabetainfo

WhatsApp media sending menu to get a redesign in a future update
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp recently announced a pilot programme with the Meta-owned fintech platform, Novi digital wallet. The pilot programme is currently live in the US and is only available for a limited number of users. This will allow users to send and receive money from within the app itself, including carrying out cryptocurrency transactions. The instant messaging service further announced that it will not charge any transactional fees for this service.

Satvik Khare
