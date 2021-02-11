Technology News
  WhatsApp Testing Log Out Feature to Enable Better Multi Device Support: Report

WhatsApp Testing Log Out Feature to Enable Better Multi-Device Support: Report

WhatsApp has been testing multi-device support for some time now and the log out feature brings it one step closer to stable release.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 11 February 2021 12:34 IST


The Log out option currently replaces the Delete my Account option

Highlights
  • WhatsApp beta update 2.21.30.16 brings a log out feature
  • It works on both WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business
  • WhastApp multi-device support may soon roll out to the stable version

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a feature that will allow users to log out of an account on a linked device. The feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta update 2.21.30.16 and it also suggests that the company is getting closer to release multi-device support feature. The log out feature is said to work on both WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business and with this, users will no longer have to delete their account or uninstall WhatsApp to be able to log out of an account.

A report by WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo states that beta update 2.21.30.16 for the messaging service brings a log out feature that lets users unlink a device from their WhatsApp account. Till now, WhatsApp only gives an option is to uninstall the app from said device, or alternatively, delete your account in order to unlink a device. However, uninstalling the app may lead to data loss if it is not backed up.

The Log out option, for now, replaces the Delete my account option in Account settings, but this may change according to the report. WABetaInfo also shared a video of the feature in use and it shows that tapping the Log out option takes the user to the “Agree & Continue” start page. The report adds that this feature in beta works in both WhatsApp Messenger and WhatsApp Business. While the video is on an iOS device, the report also states that this feature will be available on Android as well.

The implementation of this Log out feature suggests that WhatsApp is working towards releasing multi-device support as the ability to log out of a device would be important if logged in to multiple devices. The report points out that multi-device support is being implemented in two forms, one for WhatsApp Web and the other for different linked devices. The first will allow users to use WhatsApp Web without the main phone needing an internet connection. The second will allows users to link their WhatsApp account with up to four different devices. This also does not require an active internet connection on the main phone. WABetaInfo also states that this limit of four devices might change in the future.

For now, there is no release date for multi-device support in the stable version of WhatsApp.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business, WhatsApp Log out feature, WhatsApp multi device support
Vineet Washington

