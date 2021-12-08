Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • WhatsApp Linked Devices Feature Receiving Hotfix for Syncing Issue: Report

WhatsApp Linked Devices Feature Receiving Hotfix for Syncing Issue: Report

WhatsApp said to automatically log users out of their linked devices to fix the issue.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 December 2021 13:13 IST
WhatsApp Linked Devices Feature Receiving Hotfix for Syncing Issue: Report

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp will show a notice when it detects a user account with linked devices issue

Highlights
  • WhatsApp's bug said to wrongly sync chats between user's linked devices
  • It is said to be rolling out for WhatsApp beta users on Android, iOS
  • WhatsApp has added two new options for disappearing messages

WhatsApp is reportedly implementing a security fix to address an issue causing users' chats to not sync properly between linked devices. The bug is said to wrongly sync chats between the devices. The fix for the issue is being reportedly rolled out for WhatsApp beta users and is being implemented automatically. Furthermore, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that users now have three configurations for disappearing messages on WhatsApp. Users now have the option to select between 24 hours, seven days or 90 days.

As per WhatsApp features tracker WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging service is rolling out a security fix for a bug that makes WhatsApp on users' linked devices — like a laptop — to not be in proper sync. With this issue, a user's chats and media could appear differently on linked devices. As per screenshots shared in the report, WhatsApp may automatically log out users facing the issue from their linked devices. The fix is said to be currently rolling out for WhatsApp beta users on Android and iOS.

The automatic logout from linked devices is said to be a precautionary measure. Users will see the message "Your devices were logged out due to an unexpected issue. Please relink your devices" when they head to Settings > Linked devices. Devices can be re-linked through the aforementioned menu by scanning a QR code.

Earlier this week, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that WhatsApp will now give users three configuration options for the disappearing messages feature on the app. Along with the existing seven days options, users can also choose between the 24 hours or 90 days options. Once these are selected, WhatsApp will automatically erase messages in chats once the selected time period is over. It is also worth noting that turning on disappearing messages by default will not affect existing chats. However, a notice will be displayed when a user begins a new one-on-one chat alongside a note saying it's on by default. There is also an option to turn off the setting for individual chats.

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Linked Devices
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition With Special Content Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

WhatsApp Linked Devices Feature Receiving Hotfix for Syncing Issue: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix InBook X1, InBook X1 Pro Laptops With Windows 11 Debut in India
  2. HP Omen 16 (2021) Gaming Laptop With Up to 165Hz Display Launched in India
  3. Pixel Phones Hacked While in Repair, Explicit Photos Leaked, Say Users
  4. OnePlus Buds Z2 Price, Colour Options Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Redmi Note 11T 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today: All Details
  6. Ethereum Whale 'Gimli' Adds 28 Billion SHIB to Portfolio
  7. Visa Launches Cryptocurrency Advisory Service for Banks, Merchants
  8. Oppo Reno 7 Series, Next-Gen Oppo TWS Earphones Price in India Tipped
  9. Google Celebrates Pizza With a Unique Mini-Game: How to Play
  10. How Does a Solar Eclipse Look Like From Space? NASA Shares Images
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Linked Devices Feature Receiving Hotfix for Syncing Issue: Report
  2. Oppo Reno 7 Pro League of Legends Edition With Special Content Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Hubble Captures Stunning Image of Colliding Gases in 'Running Man' Nebula
  4. 5G Wireless Use Could Prompt Flight Diversions, US FAA Warns
  5. Visa Launches Cryptocurrency Advisory Service for Financial Institutions, Merchants
  6. Apple CEO Tim Cook Signed $275-Billion Deal to Placate China
  7. Moto Edge X30 Official Renders Tease Rear Design, Triple Camera Setup Ahead of December 9 Launch
  8. Oppo Foldable Phone’s Alleged Geekbench Listing Tips Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 12GB RAM
  9. Google Disrupts Cybercrime Network Infecting 1 Million Devices Worldwide
  10. Ubisoft Reveals Its First Playable NFTs With Quartz; Debuts With Ghost Recon Breakpoint
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com