Technology News
loading

WhatsApp Lawsuit Fuels Fears Over India's New Social Media Rules

 WhatsApp lawsuit seeks to block regulations taking effect that experts say would compel the firm to break privacy protections.

By Reuters | Updated: 26 May 2021 16:50 IST
WhatsApp Lawsuit Fuels Fears Over India's New Social Media Rules

WhatsApp said it will continue to engage with the government of India on practical solutions

Highlights
  • WhatsApp, which has nearly 400 million users in India
  • Intermediary Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics Code unveiled in February
  • Several countries have introduced a slew of Internet legislation

New rules governing social media companies in India will make it hard for the firms to operate and give authorities the power to censor Internet users, campaigners warned after WhatsApp filed a suit against the Indian government.

WhatsApp, a unit of Facebook, filed a legal complaint in Delhi against the Indian government, seeking to block regulations taking effect on Wednesday that experts say would compel the firm to break privacy protections.

The lawsuit asks the Delhi High Court to declare one of the rules a violation of privacy rights in India's constitution since it requires social media firms to identify the "first originator of information" when authorities demand it.

"This is probably the most significant privacy case in India," said Nikhil Pahwa, founder of technology publication Medianama.

"Yes, platforms need to be regulated. But in a manner that gives users power over platforms. Not in a manner that empowers government and allows them to use platforms to control user speech," he said in a tweet.

WhatsApp, which has nearly 400 million users in India, said it will "continue to engage with the government of India on practical solutions aimed at keeping people safe, including responding to valid legal requests for the information available to us".

"Requiring messaging apps to 'trace' chats is the equivalent of asking us to keep a fingerprint of every single message sent on WhatsApp, which would break end-to-end encryption and fundamentally undermines people's right to privacy," WhatsApp said in a statement cited by NDTV news.

The lawsuit comes amid clashes between Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and tech giants including Facebook, Google parent Alphabet, and Twitter, in one of their key markets.

The government has demanded that the firms remove what it has said is misinformation on the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging India, as well as criticism of the government's response to the crisis and to farmers' protests earlier.

The new Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code, that was unveiled in February, requires that big social media firms appoint Indian citizens to key compliance roles, remove content within 36 hours of a legal order, and set up a mechanism to respond to complaints.

The firms stand to lose protection from lawsuits and criminal prosecution if they fail to comply.

"This means they will find it very difficult to operate in India as they will be liable in all types of legal cases which will include claims of monetary fines or even criminal prosecutions," said Apar Gupta, executive director of Internet Freedom Foundation, a digital rights groups in Delhi.

"This will have a chilling impact on internet users in India as platforms will censor more speech under the threat of enforcement," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Across Asia, several countries have introduced a slew of Internet and data-use legislation in recent months, with human rights group warning that these measures raise the risk of mass surveillance and violations of free speech.

At least six other petitions have been filed in Indian courts challenging the new social media code, according to the Internet Freedom Foundation.

The code has raised "major concerns around freedom of speech and expression and will be detrimental to the principle of free and open internet", said Prasanth Sugathan, legal director of digital rights group SFLC.in, which has filed a petition.

"It is possible that more social media intermediaries will approach the courts," he added.
 

© Thomson Reuters 2021
 

It's Google I/O time this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, as we discuss Android 12, Wear OS, and more. Later (starting at 27:29), we jump over to Army of the Dead, Zack Snyder's Netflix zombie heist movie. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: WhatsApp, Facebook
Bitcoin Reclaims $40,000-Mark as Cryptocurrency Volatility Lingers

Related Stories

WhatsApp Lawsuit Fuels Fears Over India's New Social Media Rules
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Cyclone Yaas: How to Track Status, Location Real Time on Your Phone
  2. The Best PS5 and PS4 Deals in PlayStation’s Days of Play Sale
  3. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price Leaked Online, Launch Expected Soon
  4. F9 Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks a Month Ahead of Release
  5. PlayStation 5 Back in Stock at 12 Noon on May 27 via Multiple Retailers
  6. The PlayStation 5 Is Back in Stock This Week. Details Inside
  7. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC Launched
  8. Redmi Note 10 Pro (Global) Beats iPhone SE in Camera Performance: DxOMark
  9. OnePlus Nord 2 Accidentally Confirmed, May Launch in June: Report
  10. Asus Launches ROG Flow X13 and 3 Zephyrus Gaming Laptops in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Unreal Engine 5 Early Access Build Now Available for Game Developers
  2. Amazon Snaps Up James Bond-Owner MGM for $8.45 Billion as Streaming War Heats Up
  3. Government Responds to WhatsApp, Says Respects Right to Privacy but It Is Subject to ‘Reasonable Restrictions’
  4. Windows Next-Generation Update Coming Very Soon, to Be Most Significant in a Decade: CEO Satya Nadella
  5. Vivo Y73 2021, Vivo V21e 5G Specifications Tipped by Alleged Google Play Console Listing, May Launch Soon
  6. Realme Narzo 30 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Redmi AirDots 3 Pro TWS Earphones With Wireless Charging, Low Latency for Gaming Launched
  8. CoWIN Guidelines for API Usage to Allow Booking of COVID-19 Vaccine Slots via Third-Party Apps
  9. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Getting Android 11-Based Realme UI 2.0 Update in India
  10. Crytocurrency Mining Banned in Iran for 4 Months Amid Power Cuts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com