Technology News
  WhatsApp Launches Second Campaign to Fight Fake News Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

WhatsApp Launches Second Campaign to Fight Fake News Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

25 March 2019
WhatsApp Launches Second Campaign to Fight Fake News Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

Facebook-owned WhatsApp on Monday launched the second-leg of its "Share Joy, Not Rumours" education campaign to encourage the responsible use of its platform ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

In addition to the earlier TV, print and radio ads, the new campaign would educate people on the controls available in WhatsApp so they are empowered to stop the spread of misinformation, the company said in a statement.

The first phase of the campaign successfully reached hundreds of millions Indians in both rural and urban areas, claimed the company, adding that the messaging platform is building on the campaign with a second round focused on supporting a safe election process.

"Proactively working with the Election Committee and local partners for a safe election is our top priority. Expanding our education campaign to help people easily identify and stop malicious messages is another step towards improving the safety of our users," said Abhijit Bose, Head of India, WhatsApp.

WhatsApp's digital literacy partners, including DEF and NASSCOM, would share these videos to grow awareness among the people while the print ads are aimed to act as reminders on how to spot, verify and stop sharing of misinformation that can cause harmful outcomes during the sensitive period of polling.

Over the last several months, WhatsApp has made a series of changes, including labelling forwarded messages to inform users when they have received something not from their immediate contacts and set a limit on how forwarded messages can be sent.

In addition, WhatsApp bans accounts that engage in unwanted automated activity.

WhatsApp, including other social media firms, will now have to process any request from the Election Commission of India to take down content within three hours during the 48-hour period before voting days.

WhatsApp Launches Second Campaign to Fight Fake News Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections
