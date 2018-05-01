WhatsApp Is Finally Getting Support for Group Video Calls and Stickers

It's the first day of Facebook F8 developers' conference and, as expected, the world's biggest social network has made a bunch of announcements. Apart from some big Facebook features like Clear History and the upcoming Dating profiles within the Facebook app, CEO and co-founder Mark Zuckerberg also announced a bunch of new features for other Facebook-owned services like WhatsApp.

WhatsApp, India's favourite messaging app, is getting support for group video calling, Zuckerberg announced during his opening keynote on Tuesday. The app will also get support for stickers "soon", the company later revealed via a blog post.

"Voice and video calling are very popular on WhatsApp, and we’re excited to share that group calling will be coming in the months ahead. Stickers are also coming to WhatsApp soon," the post said.

The app will support third-party stickers created by developers.

Zuckerberg also used the opportunity to reveal that WhatsApp's Status feature is being used by over 450 million people worldwide. WhatsApp for Business, the recently introduced service targeting business, already has 3 million users worldwide, the Facebook CEO said.

The company also revealed that over 2 billion minutes of video and voice calls made on WhatsApp every day.